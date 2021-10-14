From Kajol to Mouni Roy, Here Is How Bollywood Divas Celebrated Durga Ashtami

Wednesday marked the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami which is celebrated by devotees of Goddess Durga with much pomp and show. During the nine-day festivities of Navratri celebrated by the Hindu devotees, the Durga Ashtami is observed on the eighth day.

Many celebrities were seen sharing the Durga Ashtami greetings with their followers on Instagram on Wednesday. Bollywood actress Kajol shared her picture on Instagram where she was seen dressed in a navy blue silk saree with an off-white blouse. The actress had applied a pastel pink shade of lip colour with black eye-liner framing her eyes. As she smiled for the camera, Kajol wrote in the caption, “Day 2. Wishing everyone a very happy Durga Ashtami. Day two.”

Celebrating the occasion of Durga Ashtami, actress Sayani Gupta also shared her look for the day. The 36-year-old actress took a mirror selfie as she wore a simple white cotton saree with a red border and a white blouse. The saree also featured delicate weaving of red cotton in intricate patterns. Completing the look, Sayani wore red lipstick and silver jewelry. In the caption, Sayani wrote, “Shubho Ashtami.”

Actress Mouni Roy shared a few snapshots from her Durga Ashtami celebrations on Wednesday with her Instagram followers. The actress shared pictures from her visit to the Durga Puja Pandal with friends and family. Mouni was seen wearing a silver beige silk saree as she wore her hair in a traditional bun and accessorised her look with a long and a choker necklace. Mouni was also seen wearing a pair of jhumkas, completing her traditional look.

The occasion of Durga Ashtami is significant for the Bengali community, which celebrates Durga Puja starting with Shashti, the sixth day of the festivities. Durga Ashtami is also known as Mahashtami, a day when it is believed that the incarnation of Goddess Shakti,Chamunda is worshipped. According to the Hindu mythology, it is believed that the goddess appeared on this day and annihilated Mahishasura’s demon partners Chanda, Raktabija, and Munda.

