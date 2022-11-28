From Kantara To Chintaa Mani: What All Can You Watch On OTT This Week

Movie halls are crammed with audiences, either watching Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s paranormal adventure Bhediya or having the greatest suspense of their lives with Ajay Devgan’s Drishyam 2. However, for those who are reluctant to leave their beds in this chilly season, some good news awaits them as well. Several OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hostar, and Sony LIV have arrived with a bunch of exciting movies and web shows to make your weekend fun and enjoyable. So get a bucket of popcorn and settle in your blankets to embark on a marathon of exciting shows.

Kantara

After winning the hearts of a million viewers across India, Rishab Shetty’s mythological masterpiece Kantara has found its place on the OTT platform. Kantara has been released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages on Amazon Prime Video on November 24, much to the delight of audiences. The film which has grossed more than 400 crores at the box office can now be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

Chup

With Dulqueer Salman and Sunny Deol in lead roles, Chup narrates the story of a serial killer targetting film critics for a cause. Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary are part of the film. Chup, which was released on November 25, is now be streamed on Zee5.

The Last Film Show

Director Pan Nalin’s visual masterpiece - The Last Film Show, revolves around a 9-year-old kid Samay, played brilliantly by Bhavin Rabari, who moves Heaven and Earth to pursue his dream of films. The Oscar-nominated film is currently streaming on Netflix from November 25.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

The Netflix crime series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter portrays an epic clash between two men on opposing sides of the law - one a feared and powerful gangster and the other, a ferociously honest Indian Police Service officer, Amit Lodha. The crime drama series was shot extensively in Jharkhand and Bihar during the two fatal phases of the Covid-19 pandemic. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter includes a cast ensemble of Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, and others.

Chintaa Mani

This Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma directorial is an underrated gem. Taking you through a journey of life, Chintaa Mani is a short film featuring Akhlaq Ahmad, Abhishek Sonpaliya, Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, and Shobhit Sujay in crucial roles. You can watch this 24-minute thriller on Disney plus Hotstar.

