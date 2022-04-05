From Kapoors to Bhatts, The Sister Duos Making it Big in Indian Cinema

It’s not unusual to see two sisters or brothers making it big in the same industry. Bollywood has seen several sister duos delivering big films and carving a space for themselves.

Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt:

The sister duo of Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt have a strong affinity. Pooja was a prominent leading lady in the 1980s, and Alia is now known as the “Queen of Bollywood."

Sai Pallavi and Puja Kannan

The Malare lady, who quickly became everyone’s dream girl after making her debut in Premam, has a twin sister, and these twins have been the talk of the town for quite some time. While Sai Pallavi has appeared in a few films, Puja Kannan is a newcomer to the profession. These twins are set to take over the business!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor

If we’re talking about legendary sister duos in Indian film, we can’t leave out the Kapoor sisters. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor, fondly known as Bebo and Lolo, ruled Bollywood in their heyday. Kareena is still active and will be seen next in Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chadda.

Shruti Hassan And Akshara Hassan

The Haasan sisters have frequently proclaimed their admiration for one another on social media. Shruthi Haasan works in South Indian films, while Akshara Haasan has appeared in a few films, notably the Bollywood blockbuster Shamitabh. Her most recent film, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu, was released on March 25.

Nagma and Jyothika

Nagma was a top actress in the 1990s when she collaborated with notable actors of the time. Jyothika used Nagma’s celebrity status to her advantage. Jyothika appeared in films in both Telugu and Tamil. Tagore, starring Chiranjeevi, marked her Telugu debut.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon and her younger sister Nupur share more than just their Mumbai home. While Kriti has been seen in several Bollywood flicks, Nupur was seen in a music video with Akshay Kumar. She will make her big-screen debut with the Telugu flick Tiger Nageswara Rao opposite Ravi Teja.

