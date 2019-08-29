From Karan Johar to Ayushmann Khurrana, B-Town Supports PM Modi's End 'Single-Use Plastic' initiative

After Aamir Khan, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and other celebrities have come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to banish single-use plastic.

The Koffee With Karan host took to the micro-blogging site to express his support for the 'extremely important cause.' Hailing PM Modi's initiative, the director wrote, "The initiative by our honourable Prime minister @narendramodi to eliminate the usage of 'single-use plastic' is formidable and as citizens of not just our incredible nation but also of the world we have to support this extremely important cause... our environment defines us... (sic)."

Following the beeline, Ayushmann Khurrana came forward and urged people to stop using plastic. Thanking PM Modi for bringing in a new revolution to ban plastic, the Article 15 actor wrote, "Climate change is real and all of us should ensure we do our bit to protect the environment. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on urging people to eliminate 'single-use plastic'."

Ayushmann's Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Bhumi Pednekar also took to twitter to support PM Modi's initiative. She wrote, "What we only use for a while lasts forever! It's a great initiative started by our PM @narendramodi. We need to stop the use of single-use plastic."

PM Modi's monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat was aired on Sunday where he urged Indians to launch "a new revolution" to banish single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"This year, when we celebrate Bapu's 150th birth anniversary, we shall not only dedicate to him an India that is Open Defecation Free, but shall also lay the foundation of a new revolution against plastic, by people themselves, throughout the country," he said in his radio address.

"Let us celebrate Gandhi Jayanti this year as a mark of plastic free Mother India. Let us celebrate October 2 as a special day," he said.

