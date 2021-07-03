From Karan Johar to Drew Barrymore: 6 Celebrities Who Have Hosted Talk Shows

Hollywood star Demi Lovato recently debuted as a talk show host with The Demi Lovato show. Her show aims to focus on issues such as sex and body positivity, feminism, gender issues and mental health. As she moves forward with her newly launched show, we take a look at some of the other film personalities who have hosted such shows on television earlier.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular shows. Across years, it has hosted several celebrities, whose playful banters have given many memorable moments from the show. The host and the guests play several games and share anecdotes from their lives. Some of the popular stars to have featured on the show are Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Alia Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others.

Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore show was launched in 2020. It features stories of human interests and hosts celebrities who talk about give a sneak peek into their lives.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan’s Tere Mere Beach Mein aired in 2009 and it had a dynamic celebrity lineup, starting with Salman Khan and ending with Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from celebs, the talk show also had a segment where commoners got a chance to tell their stories.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta’s Up Close & Personal with PZ was not on air for too long but it, too, had a glamorous lineup of celebrities like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and others. It was hosted in the actress’ own penthouse.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon’s Simply Baatein With Raveena that aired in 2014 dealt with issues pertaining to womanhood. The guest list included names like Divya Dutta, Sussanne Khan, Soni Razdan, Alka Yagnik, Urvashi Dholakia and others.

Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman’s popular ate night talk show Movers & Shakers had a long run from 1997 to 2012. Apart from interactions with the guests, it also included comedy sketches and several performances.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here