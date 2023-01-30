It is a moment of pride for everyone as the Indian Women's Cricket Team won the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup finals. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages as they lauded the women's cricket team on their win. India defeated England by seven wickets to lift the World Cup. Just like us, Bollywood celebrities have also given a shout-out to the women’s cricket team.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has reshared a post for the Indian Women's team.

Anushka Sharma, who will soon be seen in the biopic of former India cricketer Jhulan Goswami, wrote, ‘Way to go Champions.’

Kajol also shared a picture on Instagram of the U-19 Indian Women’s Cricket team and wrote, “You’ve made us all proud.”

Beaming with joy, Abhishek Bachchan said, ‘Congratulations to our Indian Women’s team on winning the U-19 World Cup! Super proud of each and every one of you.’

Taapsee Pannu has dropped a string of pictures from the match and wrote, ‘That’s the first cup for the ladies… and I am sure there are many more to come… we have just started.’ Take a look at their Instagram stories below

India, led by Shafali Verma, won the inaugural ICC U-19 World Cup by seven wickets. India first bowled England out for 68 in 17.1 overs before chasing the target down in 14 overs to lift the trophy. With figures of 4-0-6-2 and 4-0-13-2, India's bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win. India had nothing but appreciation for the World Champions after the game.

