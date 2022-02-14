From Kareena Kapoor To Rajkummar Rao, Celebs Commemorate Valentine’s Day 2022 With Their Loved Ones

Valentine’s Day is an occasion to celebrate love with your romantic partner. As the day has just started, several Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Arjun Rampal, Ralkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh among many others are commemorating the day with their soul mates. The stars have taken to social media and treated their fans to beautiful glimpses of their celebration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable Valentine’s Day post on Instagram that featured hubby Saif Ali Khan and Little munchkin Taimur, who is holding an ice cream bar in his hands. Taking to the captions, she wrote,” Is it Valentine’s Day?Ok then lets ice cream…#forever two. Saifu and Tim Tim.”

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of herself with her husband Anand Ahuja. The picture sees Anand smilingly looking at his lady love while they strike a pose for the lens. Dressed in a polka dotted white attire, the Ranjhanaa star added a pink stoll to complete the look. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Happy (heart emoticons) day. Nothing more important than (hearts).”

Anand too had shared V-day special post on Instagram that sees some random pictures of the couple as they held hands. Alongside the post, he wrote“ (a hand shaking emoticon) Together and Forever #EverydayPhenomenal … @sonamkapoor.”

Bipasha Basu shared a loved up post with Karan Singh Grover and marked the day for the couple by penning down a sweet note. She wrote,” He is LoveNever knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial .Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you . Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn’t judge you. Love makes you glow."

“Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy. I can go on and on and on. Wish everyone finds their one true love. Happy Valentines Day to all and to my love @iamksgofficial ❤️ #luckiestgirlintheworld #monkeylove #grateful #lovelove,” added Bipasha. She had even shared pictures of her and Karan as they made a heart with their hands.

By posting a gorgeous selfie with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and marked the Valentine’s Day. He shared the photo on Instagram which sees Arjun hugging Gabriella as he rests his chin on her shoulder. The duo look like a happy couple together. Taking to the captions, he wrote, Happy Love (heart emoticon) #happyvalentinesday.”

Rajkummar Rao who is celebrating first Valentine’s Day with his wife Patralekhaa, shared a breathtakingly beautiful picture from his wedding and penned down a short and sweet note. He noted in the Instagram post, “@patralekhaa Today, Tomorrow, Forever ,”and added heart emoticons.

Celebrating the day by cuddling up with her daughter and pooch at home, Farah Khan shared a cute video on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Happy valentines (heart emoticon) need i say more.” She even added Kal Ho Naa Ho’s title track in the video.

Riteish Deshmukh shared a funny video with Genelia D’Souza on Valentine’s Day. It sees the two seated on a table while Genelia sips tea. One can listen to Sochta Hu track in the backdrop. Taking to the captions, he wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day …..”

Actress Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat too ringed in their first Valentine’s post leaving the Bigg Boss house. Raqesh took to his Instagram Story and shared a snap of him and Shamita holding hands together by the peel. The picture read, “In good hands #ShaRa, Shamita Shetty.”

Valentine’s Day falls on February 14 and is also known as St Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine. The day is an annual festival to celebrate love, friendship, and admiration. The day turns the whole world red. Every year, love birds all across the world express their feelings to their special someone by giving them a variety of gifts and sending them messages of love and affection. Before February 14, a whole week starting from February 7 is devoted to different days such as Teddy Day, Rose Day, Chocolate Day, and others to keep the spirit of love going.

