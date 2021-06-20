From Karnan to Asuran: 5 Crime Thrillers and Action Films by Dhanush

With Jagame Thandhiram, South superstar Dhanush is back in his gangster avatar. And if you enjoy the actor’s adrenaline-inducing action sequences, here are some more crime thrillers starring the actor that you can stream.

Karnan

Dhanush’s action drama Karnan, based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence case, opened to a good start despite being released amid the pandemic. While the actor was lauded for his fantastic performance, Mari Selvaraj’s film cemented its place in the Tamil film industry for being one of the finest action films the south industry has offered in recent times.

Asuran

Asuran is a period action film by Vetrimaaran that fetched Dhanush the Best Actor Award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. The film is based on a novel by Poomani titled Vekkai and borrows from the true events of the 1968 Kilvenmani massacre. It revolves around the chaos that unfolds after a teen from an underprivileged caste kills an upper-caste landlord. The film opened to positive reviews and had a successful run.

Vada Chennai

Another collaborative effort between filmmaker Vetrimaaran and Dhanush, Vada Chennai is the story of a man who finds himself stuck in a war between two rival gangs. The gangster thriller received critical acclaim upon its release and fetched Dhanush several awards including the Filmfare Award South for Best Actor.

Parattai Engira Azhagu Sundaram

Suresh Krishna’s Parattai Engira Azhagu Sundaram is the Tamil remake of the Kannada film Jogi. It follows a man (played by Dhanush) who comes to the city from the village to buy bangles for his mother but a series of misfortunes lead him to the world of crime. Meanwhile, his mother lands in the city in search of him.

Pudhupettai

Directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan, Pudhupettai is a political thriller that revolves around a man, Kumar (Dhanush) who runs away from his home to save his life from his own father, who has just murdered his mother. His journey takes him to the criminal world where he slowly rises to the ranks of the underworld. It also stars Sonia Agarwal, Sneha, Azhagam Perumal, and others in important roles.

