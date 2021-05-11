From Kartik Aaryan to Prabhas, Celebs Fundraising and Donating to Covid-19 Relief

In times of distress, people often look up to their on-screen heroes and expect them to come off reel and act as a saviour even in the real life. This coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent second wave that is deadlier than the first, has left citizens struggling on their own. However, in these desperate times, some of the celebrities have actually stepped forward and joined hands with the common people to help them with the necessary things required to fight the pandemic. So here’s a look at all those celebrities who have extended their support to the ailing citizens and their families in these trying times.

Kartik Aaryan

On Monday, actor Kartik Aaryan donated a considerable amount to the crowdfunding platform Ketto India to save the life of a critical Covid-19 patient. His donation came after the patient’s son requested help for his mother’s treatment. Kartik’s donation helped the family collect the amount they needed, and his Pati Patni aur Wo co-star Bhumi Pednekar, who was also amplifying the news, thanked Kartik for his generous donation.

This is the second the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor donated money to help Covid patients. Earlier, he had made a donation to save the life of another COVID-19 patient who was also suffering from liver cirrhosis.

Prabhas

South superstar Prabhas recently donated to a private hospital in Hyderabad for COVID relief. According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle the makers of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam decided to donate the entire set property of 50 custom beds, stretchers, personal protective equipment, medical equipment stands and oxygen cylinders. A couple of weeks back, the film’s unit had also donated the entire property of a hospital set which they had specially constructed for the period drama.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently launched a makeshift hospital in Nagpur for Covid patients called the Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital. He joined hands with Dr Sayyed Wajahatali and his team for this initiative.

I am happy to announce the launch of a dedicated makeshift COVID care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali and team. Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital will work for the welfare of COVID victims." #CovidIndia #CovidHelp #COVIDEmergencyIndia pic.twitter.com/RxXMyr1Y11— GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) May 10, 2021

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood was one of the first Bollywood actors to step up and help people in need. Last year during lockdown he had earned the tag of a messiah for helping migrant workers reach home and for doing other philanthropic work. This year, he has launched a Telegram channel called India Fights With Covid to help people find resources like oxygen, medicines, and hospital beds.

Now, he has decided to bring oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing at varied places in India to help with the resource scarcity. He has also been amplifying calls for help and transporting patients to hospitals where they can get proper treatment.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production

Recently Karan Johar’s Dharma Production joined hands with youth organization Yuvaa to amplify their efforts in helping the community with resources and verified information. The production house took to Instagram to announce the collaboration and said that their social media pages will be used to reach out to people with COVID-19 information.

Adding the link of resources in their profile bio, Dharma Productions added, “If you require any other SOS help, please reach out to Yuvaa on any platform as they are doing some swift and support work towards the same. (LINK IN OUR BIO for all the resources provided by them)".

Yash Raj Films

The lockdown has once again stopped film and television shooting and halted all work in the film industry. To help thousands of daily workers in the film industry who are out of work, Aditya Chopra’s production house Yash Raj Films has decided to come forward in this moment of need and launch the ‘Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative’.

As part of the initiative, the foundation will initiate a direct benefit transfer of Rs 5000 to the women and senior citizens of the industry as well as distribute Ration kits to workers for a family of 4 for an entire month through their NGO partners Youth Feed India.

Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be donating Rs 1500 each to 25,000 workers in the film industry including makeup artists, technicians, stuntmen and spot boys. Previously, Salman had collaborated with Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal to distribute 5000 food packets and arrange meal kits for frontline warriors like healthcare workers and police personnel.

Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently contributed a generous amount to a COVID-19 care facility. Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter to thank Shetty for his contribution and wrote, “He might be a Khatron ka Khiladi on screen; but behind the scene, he is a compassionate one who cares for humanity. Thanking Rohit Shetty for donating a significant amount to our COVID Care Facility May this service come back as multiple BLESSINGS Rohit Ji"

He might be a Khatron ka Khiladi on screen; but behind the scene he is a compassionate one who cares for humanity. Thanking Rohit Shetty for donating a Significant amount to our COVID Care FacilityMay this service come back as multiple BLESSINGS Rohit Ji 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kKS0MrcKfd — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 7, 2021

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna donated 100 oxygen concentrators to a non-profit organization called the Daivik Foundation. “A big shout out to all of you who joined me in donating toward this good cause by @daivikfoundation," wrote the Mrs Funnybones author on her Instagram handle.

The Khiladi Of Bollywood Akshay Kumar also donated Rs 1 crore to cricket turned politician Gautam Gambhir’s foundation.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas have started a Covid-19 relief campaign, a fundraiser called #TogetherForIndia. It is a collaborative effort of Priyanka and Nick with GiveIndia to mobilise resources and donations from the global community to help India overcome its shortage of resources needed to fight the pandemic. The fundraiser aims at equipping the healthcare system including Covid care centres, isolation centres, oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization. As of Saturday, the fundraiser was able to collect nearly $900,000.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the celebrities who recently tested negative for coronavirus. She has recently started a plasma donation drive where she is spreading awareness about the importance of plasma donation and urging citizens to do the same to help the covid patients. she also joined hands with a crowdfunding platform Ketto to help bridge the gap and ensure that those in need of financial aid received that through crowdfunding.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli donated Rs 2 crore to a fund-raising project, which will raise a total of Rs 7 crore to support the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also initiated a campaign with the crowd-funding platform Ketto to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen helped in arranging oxygen cylinders for a hospital in Delhi. This came right after she saw a video of Sunil Saggar, chief executive of Shanti Mukand Hospital, Delhi, breaking down due to the lack of oxygen cylinders at his hospital.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn came together with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to provide emergency medical facilities to the citizens. It was also reported that Devgn along with producer Anand Pandit helped to transform a space in Dadar, Mumbai into a Covid ICU hospital. He is also helping in providing funds for healthcare facilities through NY Foundations, his social service wing.

Lata Mangeshkar

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar contributed Rs 700,000 to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Relief Fund for taking up Covid-19 related works.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan joined hands with British author Jay Shetty to donate $15,000 to his fundraiser, Help India Breathe. Other global celebrities to donate were Will Smith, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ellen DeGeneres and others.

Lara Dutta - I Breathe for India

Actress Lara Dutt Bhupathi and Shayamal Vallabhjee in association with the members and partners of TIE initiated a fundraising campaign called I Breathe For India. It is a virtual fundraiser that attempts to raise 7.5 crores for the non-profit organization Give India. All funds raised will go towards procurement and distribution of medical supplies including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, oximeters, ventilators and ICU beds and oxygen plants. These will be distributed via three channels - through the Govt, directly to verified hospitals and through verified on-ground NGOs.

Raveena Tandon

Actress Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account to inform that she has joined hands with the Rudra Foundation to donate oxygen cylinders that will be sent to Delhi from Mumbai.

Apart from them, a lot of celebrities like Tapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth and others are helping in amplifying SoS alerts. Deepika Padukone and Sanjana Sanghi took to their social media handles to share helpline numbers of mental health professionals and urged people to contact them if the pandemic is taking a toll on their mental health.

