From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, B-Town Celebs With Beauty Brands

Beauty and skincare are growing markets in India. While many Indians look up to Bollywood celebrities for beauty tips, many of these celebrities have started their brands. Many American celebrities, such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, among others have their own beauty brands. Similarly, Indian celebrities too have invested in the market to provide their fans with the best products.

From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, many Bollywood divas own their beauty lines. Let’s take a look at some of them:

When actress Katrina Kaif launched her makeup and beauty brand Kay Beauty in 2019, there was a lot of buzz. She collaborated with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, among other celebs, on the #ItsKayToBeYou campaign. The actor launched a cruelty-free, vegan and paraben-free brand. The brand’s social media page is filled with models of all genders and sexualities, and people of various skin types and tones — promoting inclusivity.

Anomaly Haircare is an environmentally friendly and reasonably priced hair care brand, introduced by actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The items are available at Target stores in the United States. The packaging is made from recycled plastic, and the products are paraben, sulphate, vegan, and cruelty-free. The products promise healthy and vibrant hair.

Masaba Gupta, a fashion designer and actor, has launched her vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free beauty line — Lovechild By Masaba. Matte and liquid matte lipsticks, nail enamels, face mists and intimate wipes are among the products available. The brand focuses on the well-being of young women. The products begin at a reasonable rate of Rs 100.

Actress Sunny Leone’s Star Struck is a PETA-certified, cruelty-free, vegan makeup line that debuted in 2018. Her brand reflects the actor’s personality, the vision of cruelty-free products, and social work. The brand began with lip products, and has since expanded to include concealers, mascaras, colour correctors and other cosmetics.

