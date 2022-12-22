From Kesariya to Yeh Ek Zindagi, Songs That Ruled Our Playlists in 2022

The real flavour of films comes with the right kind of music. If movies are compared with scrumptious cuisines, the anthems embedded in them are the exotic ingredients that present the perfect feast. Since time immemorial, films have been giving us a wide variety of songs to relish.

From the soulful Arijit Singh classic - Tum Hi Ho - to the foot-tapping Batameez Dil by Benny Dayal, songs have been an integral part of films. As the year 2022 draws to a close in less than 10 days, here’s a rewind of the top five songs that ruled our playlists this year.

Kesariya - Brahmastra

Undoubtedly one of the best love anthems of the year - Kesariya from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra has ruled both our hearts and playlists at the same time. With Arijit Singh weaving magic with his soulful voice and Pritam tugging at our heartstrings with his hard-hitting lyrics, Kesariya has rocked the chartbusters this year.

Doobey - Gehraiyaan

Setting the perfect mood for a romantic beach vacation with your beau, the feel-good-groovy Doobey song from the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan has been a winner since its first release. With Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi lighting our screens on fire with their unmissable on-screen chemistry, the Doobey track, sung beautifully by Lothika and Ankur Tiwari among others was a total banger.

Meri Jaan - Gangubai Kathiawadi

If Alia Bhatt as mafia queen Gangubai delivered an exceptional performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi, then Neeti Mohan’s intoxicating voice in the Meri Jaan track was the cherry on top of the cake. Alia Bhatt and the adorable Shantanu Maheshwari’s innocent flirting inside the premises of a car sealed the deal of perfect musical brilliance.

Naacho Naacho - RRR

Telugu superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan skyrocketed to instant fame in the Hindi film industry in the Pan-Indian film RRR. If the nail-biting plot and powerful acting prowess of the two commendable actors have kept us hooked from beginning to end, then the highly-energetic Naacho Naacho song has dragged us onto the dance floors and made us thump our steps to the electrifying beats.

Yeh Ek Zindagi - Monica, O My Darling

Exuding the perfect retro feels, actress Huma Qureshi in the dazzling red vintage dress has made us go gaga over her in the catchy and edgy Yeh Ek Zindagi song from Netflix’s latest thriller film Monice, O My Darling. Singer Anupama Chakraborty Shrivastava has spelled wonder with her melodious voice.

