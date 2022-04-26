From KGF 2 To RRR: How South Films Are Breaking Pan-India Box Office Records

Gone are the days when people were more interested in watching just Bollywood films and were less enthusiastic about Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam movies. The amount of love south films are receiving from the audience now is insane. Not only in India but these films are also being loved globally. Proof? Their blockbuster pan-India box office records.

In the last six months, the dynamics have changed completely. Films like Pushpa, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 have shattered box-office records. They are now counted under the list of highest-grossing Indian films.

So, without further ado, let’s have a look at the list of blockbuster south films.

1- Baahubali: The Conclusion – SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion has set a new milestone for the south, as well as Hindi films. This blockbuster earned over Rs 1810 crores and became the biggest hit at the Indian box office. The film, starring Prabhas in the lead role, was released in 2017 and that time, set many new box office records.

2- RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt – Another art piece by Rajamouli, RRR has crossed Rs 1,110 crore benchmark. This film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in supporting roles.

3- KGF: Chapter 2 – Prashant Neil’s KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, is unstoppable at the box office. On Monday, the film entered the Rs 800 crore club as its total worldwide collections reached Rs 880 crore. It is now one of the top 3 highest-grossing south films.

4- 2.0: The movie 2.0 was directed by S Shankar and starred Rajinikanth as the main hero. The sequel to Robot, the film earned Rs.709 crores overall.

5- Baahubali: The Beginning – Rajamouli’s Baahubali came in 2015. It created a sensation across all film sectors in India. The film has collected over Rs 650 crore.

6- Saaho: Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Prabhas as the main lead. It released in 2019 under the banner of UV Creations and crossed Rs.435 crores in terms of box office collections.

7- Pushpa: The Rise The film, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. This movie earned Rs 7.06 crore in its fifth week and collected over Rs.360 crore.

8- Bigil: Bigil, directed by Atlee Kumar, stars Vijay as the lead actor. The film, after its release in 2019, was ranked 8th among the biggest grossing movies of south film industry. Its box office collections are around Rs.300 crores.

9- Kabali: Kabali, directed by Pa Ranjith, starred Rajinikanth as the main actor. The film raked in around Rs 294 crores in India and over Rs 600 crores worldwide.

10- Enthiran: The film starring Rajinikanth is directed by S Shankar. It earned over Rs 288 crores at the box office in India.

