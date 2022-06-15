From KGF: Chapter 2 To RRR: A Look At The Highest Grossing Movies

Riding on the box office success of movies like Baahubali, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, the South film industry has done very well in recent times. Recently, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram wreaked havoc at the box office.

And, the post-Baahubali phase has seen South filmmakers achieving tremendous success by delivering a grand visual spectacle for the audience. Movies like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR and Yash’s K.G.F: Chapter 2 have wreaked havoc at the box office. Rajamouli alone boasts of two back-to-back 1000 crore films.

The latest success of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is a significant addition to the string of hits that the South Indian film Industry has delivered in the last few years. Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has grossed more than Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. As Vikram continues its remarkable run at the box office, let us take a look at some of the highest-grossing South Indian films.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion



Baahubali 2 is the highest-grossing film in the history of South cinema. S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus starred Prabhas and minted Rs 1800 at the worldwide box office. The film stars Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhas in key roles. The film was in the continuation of Baahubali: The Beginning.

KGF: Chapter 2



Yash’s KGF 2 is the second highest-grossing South Indian film. The action flick grossed Rs 1240 crore at the worldwide box office. Yash-starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 was released in April. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was seen as an antagonist in the film. It was the sequel of K.G.F: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018.

RRR



S.S. Rajamouli set the cash registers ringing at the box-office with his latest magnum opus, RRR. The film boasts of an exceptional star cast which includes Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. RRR collected close to Rs 1150 crore at the worldwide box office. It was based on the story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. Ajay Devgn had a cameo in RRR.

2.0



2.0 had a stellar star cast which included Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. 2.0 created a stir at the worldwide box office with a gross collection of Rs 655 crore. The film was directed by S. Shankar and written by S. Shankar, B. Jeyamohan and Madhan Karky.

Bahubali: The Beginning



The first of the two Baahubali movies raked in Rs 586 crore at the worldwide box office. Baahubali: The Beginning established Prabhas as a pan-India star. The film was released in 2015 and increased the curiosity among the audience. People were eagerly waiting for the second part of the film and it proved to be a blockbuster just like the first part.

