From Kirayi Dada to Nirvanam, Films Nagarjuna and Amala Worked Together In

Telugu megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni recently opened up about his love life. He said there was a time in his cinematic career when he got the opportunity to work with Amala. Both Amala and Nagarjuna agreed that their on-screen chemistry was the golden era.

Nagarjuna said it was he who got first impressed by Amala’s dedication and punctuality towards work. Amala and Nagarjuna Akkineni went on a trip to the United States where the latter proposed to her to tie the knot. This is how the duo initiated their love life. Let’s talk about the films they acted in:

Top Showsha Video

Kirayi Dada was directed by A. Kondandarami Reddy. It was an action drama film. In the movie, debutant Amala was portraying the role of the wife of the megastar Nagarjuna. It was here when the duo was considered to have the finest chemistry in the Tollywood industry. This movie was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie not only pushed her career but also acted as a bedrock in the budding relationship between the duo.

Chinnabaabu directed by Mohan Gandhi was the second film of Nagarjuna and Amala. In the movie, Amala was the female protagonist as Madhu while Nagarjuna was Chinna Babu. The movie was impressive at the box office. It could reap higher than its budget but lower than Kirayi Dada.

Shiva, helmed by debutant director Ram Gopal Varma, was sensational at the box office. This movie was called a trendsetter in the Telugu industry, introducing the college genre. Akkineni’s fans considered this to be his great work. Shiva also performed the role of a college student, widely acclaimed in the industry.

Prema Yuddham directed by Rajendra Singh Babu was a romantic film produced by the Anupama Arts banner. This was the only movie of the duo which failed to work at the box office. The movie starred Mohan Babu, Amjad Khan, Devraj, and Vani Vishwanath.

Nirvanam was a blockbuster comedy drama directed by Priyadarshani. The movie was later dubbed into Hindi and Tamil language. It was the remake of the Malayalam film Vandaman starring Mohanlal. It was the first movie of Amala and Nagarjuna in a comedy genre.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here