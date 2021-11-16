From KJF 2 to Radhe Shyam, 11 Films to Premiere From December to Summer 2022

With relaxation in lockdown and theatres opening, a lot of films are lined up for release over the next several months. As many as 11 films will be released in the coming 5 months from December to the Summer of 2022.

It is noteworthy that all of them are big-budget movies starring superstars. In terms of the market, the movies are expected to do business worth over Rs 2000 crore. Big stars including Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Pawan, and Mahesh are all in the race.

Akhanda starring Nandamuri Balakrishna will be released on December 2, marking the beginning of what’s going to be a long series of big-budget films.

Another in the line is Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun. The film will premiere on December 17. The producers have already announced that the first part of the film will be released on the said day.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released in the summer of 2022 on April 1. The film is co-produced by Maitri Movie Makers, 14 Reels, and Mahesh Babu Entertainments.

SS Rajamouli’s periodical action drama RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be released on January 7 next year. The much-awaited film will be released simultaneously in 7 languages.

With Radhe Shyam, pan-India star Prabhas is also entering the festival ring this time. The shooting of Radhe Shyam has already been completed. The producers are all set to release the film on January 14 in all languages with a budget of Rs 150 crore.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak, with Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead, will be released on January 12. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film has completed almost 70 per cent shoot of the film.

Black comedy action film Beast, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead role, will be released on the occasion of Sankranti next year.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is coming to the box office with his son Naga Chaitanya with the release of Bangarraju. Nag is all set to release the film on January 15.

Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead role will be released on February 4. The commercial entertainer is directed by Koratala Siva.

Anil Ravipudi’s directorial F3: Fun and Frustration starring Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead will release on February 25.

KJF 2 starring Yash in the lead will be released on April 14, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.