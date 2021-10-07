From Konda Polam To Maha Samudram, See Telugu Films Lined Up For Release in October

Theatres have started to reopen in India as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to subside. Several star-studded films have started releasing theatrically in the South film industry. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Telugu film Love Story was released in theatres on September 24. The movie is being received well by the audience. Now, let’s have a look at the list of Telugu films lined up for release in October.

Sai Dharam Tej’s political thriller Republic was released on October 1. Directed by Deva Katta, the film has Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading lady with senior actress Ramya Krishna in an important role. The movie has been produced by JB Entertainments and Zee Studios.

Next in line is Konda Polam. The Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer is all set to hit theaters on October 8. The action thriller has been directed by Krish and the trailer seems to have impressed the audience, with particular praise for music and visuals.

Gopichand and Nayanthara-starrer Aaradugula Bullet has been delayed for three years, and will finally be available in cinemas from October 8.

Maha Samudram features an ensemble cast of Sharwanand, Siddharth, Anu Emmanuel and Aditi Rao Hydari, and will release on October 14. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the romantic action drama is bankrolled by AK Entertainment.

The Ajay Bhupathi directorial will be followed by Most Eligible Bachelor starring Akhil Akkineni with Pooja Hegde paired alongside him. Directed by Bhaskar, the film will be released on October 15. Varudu Kaavalenu starring Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma will also be released on the same day. The romantic comedy is helmed by Lakshmi.

Natyam directed by Revanth Korukonda is being released on October 22. With Sandhya Raju in the lead role, it has been produced by Dil Raju and Sandhya Raju.

