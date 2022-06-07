From Kyunki... to Pavitra Rishta and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Top 5 Shows of India's Soap Opera Queen

The daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor will celebrate her birthday on June 7. This well-known personality of the Indian television industry is none other than the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and popular television and film producer Sobha Kapoor. Ekta began her career at a young age and went on to become a successful television and film producer, director, and the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms, founded in 1994.

From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Kahani Ghar Ghar ki, Ekta has given us quite a few memorable hits. Most of Ekta’s shows, believe it or not, topped the TRP charts.

Today, on her birthday, let us look back at her top five TV shows:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a benchmark show that created a significant impact on Balaji Telefilms’ fortunes. Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti Irani, and the show revolved around her and her family’s day-to-day struggles. This popular daily soap first aired in July 2000 and ran for 8 years, achieving enormous popularity as the number one show on television. Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki

This was another multi-starrer show by Ekta Kapoor, featuring Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmakar and many more. The show aired its first episode on October 16, 2000, and ran for eight years before ending in October 2008. The show ran 1661 episodes in total. It also received numerous awards and accolades. Kasautii Zindagii Kay

This Ekta Kapoor show is the third longest-running television show in India. The chemistry between the lead characters Prerna and Anurag, played by Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari, drew viewers in. While Ekta Kapoor relaunched Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2018, nothing can compare to the original drama. The reboot version starred Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Aamna Sharif, Karan Singh Grover and many more. Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta is another popular Tv show produced by Balaji Telefilms. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande played the lead roles in the show. The daily soap ran successfully for 5 years in a row and is still a favourite of many audiences. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai

This Ekta Kapoor show was a huge hit that received a lot of love and appreciation from viewers because of its different storyline which portrayed the concept of late marriage. The show delves into the lead couple’s (Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar) beautiful love story. Both Sakshi and Ram won the Dada Saheb Phalke award for their performances in the show. In 2012, it also won the Kalakar Award for best serial.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.