South Indian films, over the years, have surpassed the expectations of fans by rendering a host of blockbuster films. From the Kannada-language film KGF to SS Rajamouli’s Telugu-language directorial RRR, South films have demolished records at the box office. But there are some Telugu films that, despite the hype, failed to perform well at the box office. Even with a cast ensemble of A-listed actors, these films could not leave an impression on the audience. Here is a list of five Telugu films that turned out to be disastrous on the silver screens.

Liger

From Vijay Devarakonda’s beefed-up physique to Ananya Panday’s gorgeous dance moves, nothing could save the much-anticipated Puri Jagannadh film from sinking into deep waters. The sports drama turned out to be a big disaster, earning approximately Rs 80 crores at the box office.

Radhe Shyam

The Radha Krishna Kumar-directorial Radhe Shyam was a historical romance starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead stars. The movie attempted to convey the tale of a palmist and his relationship with a woman named Prerana. The film received a lot of publicity across the masses, it failed to match the success of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali. Radhe Shyam witnessed huge losses.

Acharya

Helmed by Koratala Siva, the action drama movie Acharya, starring Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, was produced by his son Ram Charan, in collaboration with Matinee Entertainments. Along with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde, Chiranjeevi portrayed an important role in the movie. Despite all the buzz, Acharya failed to serve what the audience expected, rendering it to be a flop.

Agnyaathavaasi

Even though Agnyaathavaasi had a cast of well-known actors, including Pawan Kalyan and Keerthy Suresh, nothing could prevent the Trivikram Srinivas-directorial from being one of the major box office disappointments with a catastrophic failure. While Agnyaathavaasi was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, it collected a meagre Rs 57 crore, incurring huge losses.

Spyder

Starring one of the big names in the film industry, Mahesh Babu, Spyder proved to be a dud at the box office. Made with a budget of Rs 120 crore, the AR Murugadoss-directorial opened to poor reviews and eventually amassed only Rs 64 crore.

