From Loafer to Radhe, A Look Back at Disha Patani's Film Career

Disha Patani is all set for the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. After Bharat (2019), in which they won hearts with the Slow Motion song, Disha and Salman re-unite. Only this time, Disha is the leading lady and Salman gets to romance her on-screen.

As Radhe premieres, we take a look back at Disha’s rise to popularity among the fans and the movies she has done to get there.

Early beginnings

Disha was launched in 2015 in Loafer opposite Varun Tej. In her first project, she got the opportunity to work with director Puri Jagannadh. Despite her role in the film being limited to playing the love interest, she made sure her presence was felt as she lit up the screen in Jiya Jale song with Varun.

Befikra music video

After her launch, Disha took small steps in Bollywood. She featured in Befikra music video with Tiger Shroff. It paved the way for her career in Mumbai. Not just her pretty looks, Disha was admired for matching steps with Tiger in the song as they danced their way into our hearts.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Disha’s first Bollywood film was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She played a small part as her character in the movie is killed off in a road accident, but her simplicity impressed all. Another actress, Kiara Advani would also get noticed in the movie.

Kung Fu Yoga

After MS Dhoni, Disha got the opportunity to work with Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga in 2017. It would be a once in a lifetime opportunity for the actress.

Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang and beyond

By now, Disha had already established herself as one of the most sought after celebrities on social media. Her camera-friendly looks had the paparazzi chasing her in and around Mumbai. She dressed effortlessly and looked stunning as she appeared at events.

Baaghi 2, opposite Tiger, saw her playing a distressed character and she struck the right notes. In Bharat, she appeared in Slow Motion song, where her styling was admired by many. Post that, in Malang, she looked pretty and her pairing with Aditya Roy Kapur looked fresh and promising.

With Radhe, Disha will look to win over hearts once again. Seeti Maar and Zoom Zoom song have already become hits. On the movies front, she will next feature in Villain Returns and KTina.

