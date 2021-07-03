From Loki and Mobius to Sam and Bucky, Marvelous Duos of the MCU

Every successful “God” or hero needs a partner in crime who stands in and manages to save the day, sometimes contributing more than the hero himself. Marvel has been successful in offering many such unforgettable partnerships over the years. They’ve made us laugh, cry and left us thrilled with all the power packed action.

In the latest series Loki, the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) joins Time Variance Authority’s Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) on a thrilling new journey. However, this is not the only dynamic duo the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us over the years.

Let us take a look at the Marvel-ous duos of the MCU:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Sam and Bucky who together make Falcon and the Winter Soldier are synonymous with a lot of witty banter and a load of thrill. It is common knowledge to all Marvel fans that Falcon and Winter Soldier are an unlikely pair but there’s nothing that Captain America can’t pull off. From enemies trying to kill each other (in Captain America: The Winter Soldier) to best friends, the duo have come a very long way.

Wanda Maximoff and Vision

Two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives - begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Together, Wanda and Vision are a notable Marvel Comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe couple because they are the first human-android relationship. Naturally, this presents some problems when the couple try to give normal life a go. Their love can be experienced in WandaVision.

Iron Man and Captain America

Over the years in the MCU Iron Man and Captain America have fought many battles together. Their camaraderie also extends to another Marvel show Heroes United where they can be seen fighting other supervillains like Taskmaster and the Red Skull together. While Tony Stark and Steve Rogers don’t see eye to eye at times, they are always fighting together in the face of adversity.

Loki and Agent Mobius

With the addition of Time Variance Authority (TVA) comes Agent Mobius. The TVA tasks Loki with helping them eliminate another variant that is wreaking havoc on the main timeline. Agent Mobius M. Mobius is the most prominent TVA manager in the comics and is seen as Loki’s partner in the show. The two together form a bromance-style partnership similar to Bucky and Sam in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Loki and Thor

Though the fans of Loki are enjoying watching Loki and Mobius together, who can forget the OF chaotic duo Thor and Loki. From brothers to enemies to brothers again, they went through a lot of ups and downs. In Thor: Ragnarok, we saw them fighting together in arms against their sister Hela. We are sure Thor misses Loki a lot and vice versa!

irected by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron, Loki also stars Sophia Di Martino, Gugu MBatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku. It streams every Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

