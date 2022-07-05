From Luxury Cars to Expensive Houses, Here's The Net Worth of Actor Naresh

Senior actors Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh have been a hot topic in Tollywood for quite some time now. Their reported affair has been under the limelight. Let us take a look at actor Naresh’s assets and properties reported to be worth hundreds of crores.

According to reports, Naresh has assets worth Rs 200 crores. This includes his ownership of four expensive cars, a caravan and multiple properties in Hyderabad and Chennai. He has also recently bought an expensive sports car.

He is also known to have expensive houses in Hyderabad and Chennai. Reportedly, he owns flats and farmhouses. The actor charges around 40 to 50 lakhs for each film. He also owns a luxurious caravan worth 5 crores, which he specially bought from Mumbai. The caravan holds all the facilities that can be imagined.

Recently, Naresh’s third wife also came before the media when she tried to attack the reported couple with slippers. Naresh and Pavithra can be seen exiting a hotel room together in the video, while Naresh’s third wife, Ramya can be seen holding a slipper. The couple has been separated but not divorced. Ramya also made headlines when a police complaint was filed against her for duping five women of Rs 40 lakhs in her husband’s name.



Naresh is the son of popular Indian actress Vijaya Nirmala, who was a fan-favourite in the 60s and 70s. She left her first husband and married Krishna soon after. She has played lead roles in many Telugu films and has impressed his audiences with her talented acting.

After her passing, her property went to Naresh. Naresh has been in the industry for almost 50 years and has been able to garner many fans and fortunes through time and hard work.

