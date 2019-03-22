From Madhuri Dixit to Priyanka Chopra, Here’s What Your Favourite Celebs Did This Holi
Here’s how your favourite stars played Holi this year.
Priyanka Chopra and Jimmy Fallon playing Holi at The Tonight Show. (Image: Facebook/Priyanka Chopra)
Priyanka Chopra
Her first Holi with her in-laws in the US, Priyanka missed being in India and playing colours with family and dear friends here. Sharing a picture from her husband Nick Jonas’ latest song Sucker, she wrote an emotional post on Instagram to mark the occasion.
View this post on Instagram
Happy holi to everyone celebrating...Today, India is one giant, colorful street party! Holi is so vibrant and So.Much.Fun. There’s something magical about neighbours and neighbourhoods coming together over with food, music and gulaal! Holi has always been a favourite holiday of mine because I got to celebrate with my huge family... missing home! Love you guys! #HappyHoli
Priyanka also shared a video on Facebook of her appearance at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she talked extensively about the festival and also played colours with him.
Madhuri Dixit
The dancing Diva took to Instagram to share a happy picture with her family, which included husband Sriram Nene, all of them soaked in colours.
Sonali Bendre
The actor, known for spreading positivity through her Instagram page, shared an old throwback picture with husband Goldie Bahl to wish her 2.3 million followers a Happy Holi.
Varun Dhawan
Varun shared several images and videos of how he celebrated Holi with his family, girlfriend Natasha Dalal and co-star Shraddha Kapoor—with whom he is currently shooting Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D.
Preity Zinta
She tweeted a video wishing people and asking them to play safe.
Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08), @realpreityzinta and more sent special messages to fans to mark the beginning of Holi. #HappyHoli https://t.co/SuIcIHEc79— Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) March 21, 2019
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
She shared a photo of herself with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan, all ready to play.
View this post on Instagram
Happppppyyy Holi to all my instafam..from me and my family.. Colour your mind with happy thoughts and fill your life with love and positivity ♥️ #happyholi #holiday #celebrate #festival #colourmehappy #gratitude #love #colour #dubaidiaries #twinning #happiness #family #famjam #atlantisdubai
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leviosa x Lumos: Scientists Have Found a Way To Levitate Objects Using Light
- Holi 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Will Not Remain Same Without Festival of Colours
- Wholly Made Up in Bollywood, the Real Holi Can Get a Lot Dirtier
- Hey Siri, New Apple AirPods Are Priced From Rs 14,900; H1 Chip And Longer Battery Life On Board
- K-pop Star Jung Joon-young Arrested for Secret Sex Videos Scandal
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s