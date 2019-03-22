LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
From Madhuri Dixit to Priyanka Chopra, Here’s What Your Favourite Celebs Did This Holi

Here’s how your favourite stars played Holi this year.

Updated:March 22, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Jimmy Fallon playing Holi at The Tonight Show. (Image: Facebook/Priyanka Chopra)
The festival of colours brings with it lots of joy, celebration and hope for a fun-filled, prosperous year ahead. As Indians painted their gali, mohalla and friends all sorts of green, blue and red, here’s a sneak peek into how you favourite Bollywood stars celebrated Holi this year.

Priyanka Chopra
Her first Holi with her in-laws in the US, Priyanka missed being in India and playing colours with family and dear friends here. Sharing a picture from her husband Nick Jonas’ latest song Sucker, she wrote an emotional post on Instagram to mark the occasion.



Priyanka also shared a video on Facebook of her appearance at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she talked extensively about the festival and also played colours with him.



Madhuri Dixit
The dancing Diva took to Instagram to share a happy picture with her family, which included husband Sriram Nene, all of them soaked in colours.

Happy Holi!!

Sonali Bendre
The actor, known for spreading positivity through her Instagram page, shared an old throwback picture with husband Goldie Bahl to wish her 2.3 million followers a Happy Holi.



Varun Dhawan
Varun shared several images and videos of how he celebrated Holi with his family, girlfriend Natasha Dalal and co-star Shraddha Kapoor—with whom he is currently shooting Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D.

Preity Zinta
She tweeted a video wishing people and asking them to play safe.




Shilpa Shetty Kundra
She shared a photo of herself with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan, all ready to play.



