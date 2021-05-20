From Mahesh Babu to Ajay Devgn, Celebrities Wish Jr NTR a Happy Birthday

Jr NTR, also known as Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao Junior, turned 38 on Thursday. However, considering the serious coronavirus situation in the country, the actor had requested his fans to defer the celebrations for some other time. But that did not mean that Jr NTR’s fans and fellow actors from the film industry cannot send warm wishes to the actor.

Happpy bdayyyy @tarak9999 have the most amazing most happy and healthy year ! Keep killing it — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 20, 2021

Jr NTR's co-star from the 2016 movie Nannaku Prematho, Rakul Singh took to Twitter to wish a happy birthday to the actor. The actress wished the actor the most amazing, happy, and healthy year.

Tamil actress and activist Kasturi Shankar also sent birthday wishes to Jr NTR and also wished for him to get well soon. The actor had tested positive for coronavirus last week and is currently under quarantine as he recovers from the infection.

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!!Wishing you a safe birthday brother Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

Director of Kannada blockbuster movie KGF, Prashanth Neel dedicated a tweet to Jr NTR and also hinted at an upcoming collaboration. Wishing him a safe birthday, Prashanth also wished for a successful collaboration.Jr NTR’s co-star from RRR Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, Ajay Devgn shared his first look from the upcoming movie on the occasion of his birthday. Captioning the post, Ajay described Jr NTR’s character and wrote that the kind-hearted rebel Komaram Bheem is here and wished him a happy birthday. Jr NTR plays the role of a tribal leader who fights for the suppressed people’s rights.

Meanwhile, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu shared a picture with Jr NTR to mark the occasion. Mahesh took to Twitter to wish Jr NTR a happy birthday and wished him happiness in abundance always.

Happy birthday @tarak9999. Wishing you happiness in abundance always. Take care brother! pic.twitter.com/wXQ15THjLd— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 20, 2021

On Wednesday, Jr NTR had appealed to his fans to not go out of their way and flout Covid-prevention rules in their respective states to celebrate his birthday. The actor had said that the biggest gift he can ask for this year is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules.

