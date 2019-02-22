From Mahesh Bhatt to Swara Bhasker, Celebs Mourn Raj Kumar Barjatya’s Death, Attend Funeral

A warm soul and a person I'd always look up to. Deeply saddened by the demise of #RajKumarBarjatya ji 😔 Thank you for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to @SoorajBarjatya and family. Hope you'll find the strength to grieve this loss🙏 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 21, 2019

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of #RajKumarBarjatya ji. Had known him since my 1st film #Saaransh. Most humble & amazingly knowledgable human being. Had a childlike curiosity. I loved speaking to him for hours about goodness. He practiced it. Will miss him. #OmShanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/sKvMQw0xrD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 21, 2019

I have no words to express the deep and incredible sadness that accompanies the news of Shri Rajkumar Barjatya's passing. He was a visionary whom I was lucky enough to work with and I pray for his family and loved ones.@rajshri #SoorajBarjatya pic.twitter.com/pUarDGwytz — Zoya Singh Solanki (@sonamakapoor) February 21, 2019

RIP #RajkumarBarjatya sir. You were the kindest, sweetest, most generous souls & most wonderful people I’ve ever met. I will never forget interactions I was blessed to have with u & ur enthusiastic encouragement of a young actor. Deep condolences 2 @rajshri family A loss 4 us all https://t.co/zTA40abKf9 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 21, 2019

#RajkumarBarjatya fondly known to everyone in the #Rajshri family as Raj Babu.. One Of the finest people I’ve ever met. This pic was taken on Day 01 of the filming of #premratandhanpayo

Thank you Surubhi... This is a precious memory. RIP sir. 🙏🏿🙏🏿❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/I2jNSXaGYB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 21, 2019

After the news of producer Raj Kumar Barjatya's demise broke on social media on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sonam K Ahuja mourned the death of the "kindest, sweetest and most generous soul".Raj Kumar had produced several blockbusters, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! and Hum Saath Saath Hain, under his family banner Rajshri Productions, which was established by his father, late Tarachand Barjatya in 1947. Rajshri is also known for making other popular films like Maine Pyae Kia, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.Calling Raj Kumar a warm soul, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! star Madhuri Dixit Nene described him as a person she would always look up to. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatyaji. Thank you for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to Sooraj Barjatya and family. Hope you will find the strength to grieve this loss," Madhuri tweeted.Actor Anupam Kher, who has given memorable performances in multiple Rajshri films, tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatyaji. Had known him since my first film Saaransh. Most humble and amazingly knowledgeable human being. Had a childlike curiosity. I loved speaking to him for hours about goodness. He practiced it. Will miss him.”Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor Sonam K. Ahuja tweeted, "I have no words to express the deep and incredible sadness that accompanies the news of Shri Raj Kumar Barjatya's passing. He was a visionary whom I was lucky enough to work with and I pray for his family and loved ones."Sonam's co-star in the film, Swara Bhasker, remembered the senior Barjatya as "the kindest, sweetest, most generous soul” and one of the “most wonderful people" she has met. "I will never forget interactions I was blessed to have with you and your enthusiastic encouragement of a young actor. Deep condolences to Rajshri family. A loss for us all," tweeted Swara, who also attended his funeral in Mumbai along with many other celebrities, including Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Mohnish Bahl and Satish Kaushik.Here are some images from Raj Kumar Barjatya's funeral:Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya carries the body of his father, Raj Kumar Barjatya in Mumbai on Thursday. (Image: AFP)Bollywood celebs at Raj Kumar Barjatya's funeral. (Images: Viral Bhayani)(With News18 inputs)