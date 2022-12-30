From Malaika Arora To Saba Azad, How Celebrities Handled Social Media Trolls

Celebrities have made themselves highly accessible to their fans in this digital age. While some fans enjoy showering their favourite stars with love on social media, there are others who spew negativity in order to incite drama. Tired of ignoring these trolls, celebrities are now responding to them on social media with scathing responses. From Sushmita Sen to Malaika Arora, here are the celebrities who gave befitting responses to trolls in 2022.

Saba Azad has dominated the news due to her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. The actress and Hrithik attended Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. People trolled her for her dressing sense.

Saba posted a screenshot of the user’s profile on her Instagram stories with the caption, “This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate - there are many like her out there - don’t be like Shruti, feel free to unfollow me. Incidentally, Shruti hasn’t met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon!”

This year, Sushmita Sen became the centre of attention in Bollywood after Lalit Modi posted pictures of himself with the actress on social media, claiming to be in a relationship with her. While the actress neither confirmed nor denied the claims, she took to her Instagram handle to give it back to her trolls, who reportedly called her a “gold digger”.

Sushmita wrote in a lengthy post, “It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming.” She further said, “I dig deeper than Gold… and I’ve always preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!”

Malaika Arora often gets trolled on social media for her fashion choices and her relationships. On her latest OTT show, ‘Moving In With Malaika,’ the actress addressed the issue, saying, “I break up, it’s breaking news. I move on, all hell breaks loose. I’m with my partner, I’m trolled. Take a goddamn walk, I’m trolled.”

Malaika wrote on Instagram about her new show, “If you thought I was done making news with my moves, you have another thing coming! Age, clothes, and love life are all old news, I am bringing something new for all of you to talk about.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been subjected to ridicule trolls on social media since she announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. Samantha had posted a cute picture of her dog, Sasha, on social media. The photo was taken in between her workouts. A social media user commented, “She’s gonna die alone with her cats & dogs.” Clapping back to the troll, Samantha simply wrote, “I would consider myself lucky (sic).”

R Madhavan isn’t particularly active on social media. However, he occasionally treats his fans and followers with photos and videos. The actor had posted a photo with Ranveer Singh from a football event in Dubai. Madhavan and Ranveer are seen hugging in the photo. ‘Now I’m unfollowing you (sic),’ a Twitter user commented on the photo. ‘No need, bro,’ replied Madhavan. “I’ll do it."

