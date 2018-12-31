From Manikarnika to Brahmastra, 10 Bollywood Films to Look Forward to in the New Year

2018 was action-packed for Hindi cine-goers. It offered a wide variety of films across themes, budgets and genres. If there was a horror comedy (Stree), there was also a biopic of a controversial superstar (Sanju), a story of a young spy sacrificing it all for her country (Raazi) and that of a pianist pretending to be blind (AndhDhun).The year may be nearing its end, but Bollywood is in no mood to slow down. It’s prepping for an even more exciting 2019. Here, we list 10 films that you need to watch out for in the next year.This Vijay Gutte film has been courting controversy ever since its trailer was launched earlier this month. Based on Sanjaya Baru’s eponymous 2014 memoir, it depicts the tumultuous reign of Manmohan Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. Starring Anupam Kher as Singh and Askhaye Khanna as Baru, it is slated to release on January 11.Another film that’s been making news ever since it went on floors is Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. It marks Ranaut’s directorial debut and stars Ankita Lokhande and Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles. After much speculation and delay, it is now scheduled to release on January 25.In a first, it stars Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor as father and daughter. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidu Vinod Chopra, it is being touted as India’s first mainstream Bollywood film to show romance between two women. Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in important roles, it will release on February 1.Loosely inspired by the life of Indian rapper Divine, who is known for songs like Meri Gully Mein and Roots, the film will bring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh together for the first time on screen. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it also stars Kalki Koechlin and is set for release on February 14.After Pink, Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan’s super-hit pair will be seen again in this Sujoy Ghosh film. Co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo (also known as The Invisible Guest). It will release on March 8.An Abhishek Varman directorial, this big-budget period film stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in important roles. Produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, it will release on April 19.Along with Salman Khan, this Ali Abbas Zafar film stars Tabu, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles. Priyanka Chopra was initially paired opposite Khan in this film. However, owing to her wedding to American singer Nick Jonas, she walked out on the project days before the shoot began, propelling Khan to cast Kaif instead. It is set to release on June 5.After Stree’s stupendous success this year, Maddock Films and Rajkummar Rao are reuniting for Made in China, which will release on August 15, Independence Day. Also starring Mouni Roy, the film marks Mikhil Musale’s directorial debut.The sequel to Karan Johar’s super-hit 2012 film Student of the Year that launched the acting careers of Bhatt, Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra, SOTY 2 will also mark the debut of two newcomers—Tara Sutaria and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey. Directed by Puneet Maholtra and starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role, it will release on November 23.An Ayan Mukherji film, it is the first instalment of a three-part sci-fi series starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. It is slated to release on December 20.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.