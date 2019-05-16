English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Masaan to Uri, Movies That Made Vicky Kaushal a Lovable Hero
Vicky Kaushal, who turned 31 today, has impressed audiences and critics alike with his roles in Raazi, Sanju and Love Per Square Foot.
Image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
Loading...
As Vicky Kaushal turns 31 today, the Masaan actor is all set to celebrate the day with all pomp and show. With a series of hit movies, Vicky has become one of the most popular new-gen actors in Bollywood now. His quirky sense of humour and dry wit has made all of us his fan. Born in Mumbai to a Punjab family, the actor has lived in a small chawl while growing up.
His latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike made it to the list of highest Bollywood grossers with a collection of Rs 244 crore net at the domestic box office. The tall, dark and handsome actor has given us a series of hit films. Let's take a quick look of some of his acclaimed movies that has made him the lovable actor he is today.
Masaan
Vicky Kaushal's first critically-acclaimed movie was Masaan, where he played the role of a Dalit boy who lost love at an early age and had difficulties being accepted due to his caste. Though the film was focused on Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal hogged all the limelight with his performance. The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial also reached the Cannes Film Festival.
Raman Raghav 2.0
Vicky Kaushal chose to play a dark character in this Anurag Kashyap directorial. He did a phenomenal role in Raman Raghav 2.0. He played Raghavan, an unlikable, abusive, coke-snorting police officer who's battling his own dark demons even as he chases a serial killer.
Love Per Square Foot
In Netflix's first Hindi special, we got introduced to another talent of Vicky. Angira Dhar and Vicky's love story is a perfect description of today's generation, where love stories are often such confusing. He has shown all the adulating issues in one web movie, being a 20-something adult, facing parental pressure, dealing with a bad affair, and ultimately falling in love.
Raazi
Vicky's role as an understanding, compassionate Pakistani officer Iqbal Syed had us all fall in love with him. A dedicated husband and a music lover, Iqbal Syed was everything a girl like Sehmat could ask for. While Alia Bhatt was the star of the movie, Vicky definitely left a mark with his supportive role.
Sanju
This list is incomplete without Kamlesh "Kamli" Kanhaiyalal Kapasi, aka Sanjay's Dutt best friend. Vicky played the perfect role of a loyal friend and an extravagant Gujarati. What's better? He looked completely natural.
He's been lovable in other roles too - as a struggling DJ in Manmarziyaan, or a naive husband who fails to satisfy his wife in Lust Stories, Vicky sure knows how to play it all with a perfect mix of emotions and actions.
Follow @News18Movies for more
His latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike made it to the list of highest Bollywood grossers with a collection of Rs 244 crore net at the domestic box office. The tall, dark and handsome actor has given us a series of hit films. Let's take a quick look of some of his acclaimed movies that has made him the lovable actor he is today.
Masaan
Vicky Kaushal's first critically-acclaimed movie was Masaan, where he played the role of a Dalit boy who lost love at an early age and had difficulties being accepted due to his caste. Though the film was focused on Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal hogged all the limelight with his performance. The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial also reached the Cannes Film Festival.
Raman Raghav 2.0
Vicky Kaushal chose to play a dark character in this Anurag Kashyap directorial. He did a phenomenal role in Raman Raghav 2.0. He played Raghavan, an unlikable, abusive, coke-snorting police officer who's battling his own dark demons even as he chases a serial killer.
Love Per Square Foot
In Netflix's first Hindi special, we got introduced to another talent of Vicky. Angira Dhar and Vicky's love story is a perfect description of today's generation, where love stories are often such confusing. He has shown all the adulating issues in one web movie, being a 20-something adult, facing parental pressure, dealing with a bad affair, and ultimately falling in love.
Raazi
Vicky's role as an understanding, compassionate Pakistani officer Iqbal Syed had us all fall in love with him. A dedicated husband and a music lover, Iqbal Syed was everything a girl like Sehmat could ask for. While Alia Bhatt was the star of the movie, Vicky definitely left a mark with his supportive role.
Sanju
This list is incomplete without Kamlesh "Kamli" Kanhaiyalal Kapasi, aka Sanjay's Dutt best friend. Vicky played the perfect role of a loyal friend and an extravagant Gujarati. What's better? He looked completely natural.
He's been lovable in other roles too - as a struggling DJ in Manmarziyaan, or a naive husband who fails to satisfy his wife in Lust Stories, Vicky sure knows how to play it all with a perfect mix of emotions and actions.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results