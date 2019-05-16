From Masaan to Uri, Movies That Made Vicky Kaushal a Lovable Hero

As Vicky Kaushal turns 31 today, the Masaan actor is all set to celebrate the day with all pomp and show. With a series of hit movies, Vicky has become one of the most popular new-gen actors in Bollywood now. His quirky sense of humour and dry wit has made all of us his fan. Born in Mumbai to a Punjab family, the actor has lived in a small chawl while growing up.His latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike made it to the list of highest Bollywood grossers with a collection of Rs 244 crore net at the domestic box office. The tall, dark and handsome actor has given us a series of hit films. Let's take a quick look of some of his acclaimed movies that has made him the lovable actor he is today.Vicky Kaushal's first critically-acclaimed movie was Masaan, where he played the role of a Dalit boy who lost love at an early age and had difficulties being accepted due to his caste. Though the film was focused on Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal hogged all the limelight with his performance. The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial also reached the Cannes Film Festival.Vicky Kaushal chose to play a dark character in this Anurag Kashyap directorial. He did a phenomenal role in Raman Raghav 2.0. He played Raghavan, an unlikable, abusive, coke-snorting police officer who's battling his own dark demons even as he chases a serial killer.In Netflix's first Hindi special, we got introduced to another talent of Vicky. Angira Dhar and Vicky's love story is a perfect description of today's generation, where love stories are often such confusing. He has shown all the adulating issues in one web movie, being a 20-something adult, facing parental pressure, dealing with a bad affair, and ultimately falling in love.Vicky's role as an understanding, compassionate Pakistani officer Iqbal Syed had us all fall in love with him. A dedicated husband and a music lover, Iqbal Syed was everything a girl like Sehmat could ask for. While Alia Bhatt was the star of the movie, Vicky definitely left a mark with his supportive role.This list is incomplete without Kamlesh "Kamli" Kanhaiyalal Kapasi, aka Sanjay's Dutt best friend. Vicky played the perfect role of a loyal friend and an extravagant Gujarati. What's better? He looked completely natural.He's been lovable in other roles too - as a struggling DJ in Manmarziyaan, or a naive husband who fails to satisfy his wife in Lust Stories, Vicky sure knows how to play it all with a perfect mix of emotions and actions.