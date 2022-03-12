From Mirchi to Varsham, Top Five Films of Prabhas' Career Before Radhe Shyam

Pan-India star Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam hit the theatres on Friday, March 11, to a great response from Telugu states and a lot of appreciation for the film’s production design. The film was made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crores. The film needs to perform well at the box office to recover all the money that went into making it.

Speaking of Prabhas, the actor started his career with Ishwar in 2002, and there has been no looking back for him. He has been impressing the audience with his great acting skills. Below are the top five movies of Prabhas:

Mirchi:

Prabhas tasted great success with the movie Mirchi, which was made with a budget of Rs 30 crore before Baahubali. The movie was directed by Koratala Shiva, and it collected a whopping Rs 80 crore at the box office. Mirchi emerged as one of the biggest hits of Prabhas’ career. The onscreen chemistry of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty was the high point of the film.

Baahubali:

Baahubali is by far the biggest pan-Indian movie. There was a huge craze among the audience, and both parts of the movie gained cult status among the viewers.

Saaho:

After Baahubali, Prabhas had starred in the Sujeeth Reddy-directed movie Saaho, which earned over Rs 450 crore at the box office despite mixed reactions. Shraddha Kapoor was the leading lady in the movie, and the chemistry of the leads was hugely appreciated. This film was made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.

Mr Perfect:

In Mr Perfect, Prabhas played the role of a virtual game designer named Vicky. The female lead here was Kajal Aggarwal. It was a typical chick flick movie. The film, directed by Dashrath, did a business of Rs 90 crore with its interesting story.

Varsham:

In the movie Varsham, Prabhas was seen opposite Trisha Krishnan. Varsham, many say, made Prabhas what he is today — a star. His role as Venkat, a job seeker, impressed the audience. The on-screen chemistry of Prabhas and Trisha in the film received a lot of love from the audience. The movie earned Rs. 22 crores at the box office.

