From Mismatched to Zindagi Gulzar Hai, 5 Shows That Can Serve as The Perfect Monsoon Binge

As the raindrops slide down your window panes, snuggle into your favourite blanket and binge on some garma garam chai pakoras and love stories that feel like a warm cosy hug. Here are our top 5 favourite romantic dramas to keep you company this monsoon.

Ek Jhooti Love Story

All hell breaks loose when Salma & Sohail decide to set sail on their love lives. On the pursuit to find love, the two take help of the good old social media creating fake accounts. The show hit it out of the park with its very relatable life scenarios and outstanding character portrayals. Starring the Pakistani heartthrobs Bilal Abbas and Madiha Imam the show is a laughing riot and perfectly highlights society’s obsession with marriage. With multiple challenges faced and an endless search to find a perfect partner, Ek Jhooti Love Story is a perfect example of how love conquers all.

Available on: Zindagi (Tata Play, Dish TV |D2H)

Modern Love: Mumbai

A saga of unconventional love, Modern Love explores six unique yet relatable stories that fill the heart with warmth. Love comes in many forms and this series portrays just that. Featuring characters from various walks of life and their stories of self-discovery and love, the show will make you fall in love with yourself and the city all over again.

Available on: Amazon Prime

Little Things

A modern day love story, Little Things gives a peak into the lives of Kavya and Dhruv as they figure what we all call Life! Juggling work, families and self-discovery, Little Things redefines love and romance. The show perfectly captures the beauty of all the little moments in our lives that we sometime forsake. With pure simplicity, sensitivity and a whole lot of realism the show gives us a refreshing perspective towards love and life.

Available on: Netflix

Mismatched

A modern twist to arrange marriages, Mismatched explores the lives of two teenagers set-up by their families in the hopes of getting them married. The two voyage the path of friendship after what we can call a disastrous first meet. With budding love, soured friendships and broken trust, the show takes you on a roller coaster of emotions.

Available on: Netflix

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

A classic, Zindagi Gulzar Hai has won millions of hearts across borders with its simple sweet love story.

A story of love, loss, forgiveness and trust, Zindagi Gulzar Hai is a perfect tale of life. Starring the on-screen power couple Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan the show journeys through the lives of Kashaf and Zaroon. From hate to love, the bond shared between Kashaf and Zaroon is un-missable. With strong character portrayals and a realistic story, Zindagi Gulzar Hai gives TV shows a fresh new perspective. Zaroon and Kashaf’s love story is a modern day fairy-tale one cannot miss.

Available on: Zindagi on Zee5

