From 'Mohabbatein' to 'The Irishman,' Take a Look at Some of the Greatest Star Collaborations for a Movie

Recently, the announcement of Siddharth Anand's Fighter led internet into a melt-down because it will star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on screen for the first time. It is indeed exciting news when some of our favourite superstars come together for a movie and there are plenty of them that have happened over the years.

Let us take a look at some legendary collaborations in cinema over the years:

RRR

This upcoming Telugu movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The movie helmed by Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in pivotal roles. Besides them, the star cast also includes Allison Doody, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Samuthirakani in crucial roles.

Mohabbatein

This 2000 movie was the first collaboration for Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Aditya Chopra, this project was inspired by Dead Poets Society and also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Mohabbatein was a story of three students at a strict educational institution who dared to love and spread love with the help and guidance of Shah Rukh’s character Raj Aryan Malhotra.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Starring Academy Award-winning actors Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt, this Quentin Tarantino movie was one of the greatest artistic collaborations of all time in Hollywood. The movie captured Hollywood in the 60s as Leonardo played Rick Dalton, an actor who is facing a career existential crisis and Brad Pitt as his stunt double, emotional support, and driver. The movie also starred Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate. The movie won several nominations for cinematic brilliance and even got Brad Pitt an Academy Award for best-supporting actor.

The Irishman

Directed by Martin Scrosese, this Netflix movie from 2019 starred Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in lead roles. The legendary star cast with the classic gangster plot refreshed the memories of The Godfather series and other stellar collaborations of the Hollywood giants.

War

This very surprising and hit collaboration of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in 2019 definitely packed a punch. Directed by Sidharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, War was a box office hit. The spy action movie had some of the most impressive scenes that utilized the talents of both Hrithik and Tiger. They both got the audience grooving with their flawless dance moves as well.