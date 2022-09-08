From Mohanlal to Fahadh Faasil, Mollywood Heroes Who Appeared in Telugu Films

Mollywood heroes have always stunned the fans with their roles and have left an imprint on Telugu cinema. From Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil to now Dulquer Salman, these handsome hunks have been applauded for their brilliant performances in Tollywood. Let’s explore a bit more:

Dulquer Salmaan, who is basking in the success of Telugu period romantic drama Sita Ramam, earned a lot of praise for his performance.

Top showsha video

Fahadh Faasil

The Mollywood actor is a towering personality in South Indian cinema. He made his Tollywood entry with the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. His performance as Police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat garnered him pan-India fame.

Mohanlal

The Malayalam Superstar began his journey in Mollywood during the 1980s and has attained great heights in his career. He made his Telugu debut with Gandeevam in 1998 and later greeted the Tollywood audience with Telugu films like Manamantha and Janatha Garage, both released in 2016.

Mammootty

The award-winning actor, who majorly works in Malayalam cinema, has also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and English films. The list of his Telugu movies includes Swathi Kiranam (1992), Surya Putrulu (1996), and Yatra (2019).

Suresh Gopi

The National Award-winning actor won huge accolades for his work in Telugu movies like Antima Teerpu (1998) and Aa Okkadu (2009).

Jayaram

The actor’s performance in Bhaagamathie (2018) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) was acclaimed by critics which won him positive reviews.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The popular face of Mollywood made his Telugu debut with Police Police in 2010. Prithviraj received mostly good reviews for his performance in the film.

Unni Mukundan

The actor has delivered successful films in Malayalam for the fans to enjoy. He greeted the Telugu audience as Raghava in Jr. NTR’s Janatha Garage (2016) and Bhaagamathie (2018).

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here