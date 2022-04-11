From Munawar Faruqui to Amrita Rao, Celebs Who Left Fans in Shock after Spilling Beans About Their Secret Marriage

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show, Lock Upp has become the most talked-about reality show in the country, and this is not only because of the tasks and the celebrity contestants but majorly because of the contestants’ secret revelations on the platform. Take Munawar Faruqui for an instance. The stand-up comedian, who is acing the show with his performance, left the audience and his co-contestants in shock when he recently revealed his secret marriage. This came amidst his love angle with Anjali Arora.

Only after Kangana motivated him to open up about his personal life, did Munawar reveal that he is married and also has a son. He added that currently, his divorce case is in court and he entered the show only for his son. This shocking revelation left audiences and other co-contestants, especially Anjali stunned. However, this isn’t the first time that such a revelation by any celebrity has shocked their fans.

Earlier, a few celebrities opened up about their secret marriages, either on a reality show or in an interview. Let’s take a look at those celebrities:

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol

When the Vivaah actress appeared on a YouTube show titled Couple Of Things with her husband and RJ Anmol, they revealed that the two got secretly married in 2014 and it was only in 2016 that both of them announced the same. In 2020, Amrita’s photos outside a clinic in Khar left fans in shock, as she was spotted with a baby bump. The couple welcomed their first baby, son Veer, on November 1, 2020.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah

The ace comedian and the former Bigg Boss contestant were in a live-in relationship before they tied the knot. The two got married in 2013 in Las Vegas and they publicly announced the same in 2015. Talking about his secret marriage, Krushna even cracked some jokes on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arhaan Khan

Former Bigg Boss contestant entered the show to support his ladylove and TV actress Rashami Desai. But it was due to the show’s host Salman Khan that Arhaan’s secret got busted. It was revealed that the TV actor is a married man, who also has a child. Rashami was reportedly unaware of this chapter of Arhaan’s life.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

For almost a year, both Jay and Mahhi kept their marriage a secret. The two got married in 2010, but the couple revealed that they got married in an intimate ceremony sometime later.

Surveen Chawla

The Hate Story 2 actress got married to Akshay Thakker in 2015 and it was only in 2018 that she opened up about her wedding. In an interview, the actress revealed that it was their personal choice to not talk about it, and they wanted to announce the news just before their Indian wedding.

