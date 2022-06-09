From Nayanthara to Nazriya, At What Age Did These Queens Tie the Knot?

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and lady superstar Nayanthara have finally tied the knot. The couple got married on Thursday, June 9, in a private ceremony attended by several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi. The power couple exchanged vows in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram.

On this occasion, let’s take a look at the age at which some leading ladies from the south got married.

Jyothika was 29 years old when she fell in love with Suriya in 2006 and got married. Suriya and Jyothika are a popular duo among South Indian filmgoers. Their engagement was a low-key ceremony.

Kajal Aggarwal was 35 years old when she got married to Gautam Kichalu in 2020 in the presence of her parents. Due to the pandemic, Kajal and Gautam kept their wedding celebrations small.

Shriya Saran married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev at the age of 36 in a secret wedding in Udaipur. Some of the photographs that emerged on social media, indicated that the couple followed a Hindu wedding ritual.

Actor Arya and Sayyeshaa, who co-starred in movies like Ghajinikanth and Teddy, got married in 2019 in a small Muslim ceremony at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Sayyeshaa was 21 at the time.

Samantha was 30 years old when she and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in October 2017. In Goa, the pair married in the company of their family and friends. The couple announced separation a few months ago.

Nazriya was 19 when she married Fahadh Faasil. In 2014, the couple exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Nikki Galrani was 30 when she tied the knot with Aadhi Pinisetty, her long-term lover on March 24, 2022.

Pranitha Subhash married Nitin Raju in a simple and personal ceremony at her house on the outskirts of the city.

On June 9, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a private ceremony. Nayantara is 37 years old currently.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.