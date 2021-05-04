From Neha Mehta to Rajshree Thakur, 5 Recent TV Show Replacements

With a change in the story of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, the makers wanted to bring back the original lead actors Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena in the show. However, they were able to get Rubina onboard but had to find a replacement for Vivian in Cezanne Khan.

Here’s looking at 5 recent replacements of the actors in Hindi TV shows:

Vivian Dsena in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Vivian Dsena played Rubina Dilaik’s character Saumya’s husband Harman in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He left the show last year and the story progressed with Harman’s daughter. Recently, the makers were planning to bring both the actors back in the show but the deal fell through with Vivian and he has been replaced by Cezanne Khan.

Shilpa Shinde in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

Actress Shubhangi Atre is seen in the role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! However, the character was initially played by actress Shilpa Shinde who left the show owing to differences with the producers. She was part of the show for over a year before biding adieu.

Neha Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Sunayana Fozdar replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali Bhabi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Neha played the character for 12 long years before quitting the show over discipline issues on the sets. She had later expressed desire to return on the show, but by that time the makers had already found a replacement.

Giaa Manek in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Giaa Manek was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee after 2 years in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Instead of Gia, Devoleena was seen reprising the role of Gopi bahu in season 2. However, the new season has actors Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar, Akanksha Junega and Nadia Himani in important roles.

Rajshree Thakur in Shaadi Mubarak

After a decade, Rajshree Thakur had returned to the small screen with Shaadi Mubaran, co-starring Manav Gohil. However, within two months the actress was replaced by Rati Pandey. The reason for her quitting the show was long working hours with a baby at home.

