From Nehha Pendse to Aasif Sheikh, Here are Per Episode Salaries of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Cast

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai is an extremely popular Hindi comedy TV show that gives you a daily dose of laughter without fail. The show due to its unique plot, humorous characters, well-written script, and punchlines has become a favourite of the audience. Ever since the show was launched, it has continuously garnered praise, positive reviews, and critical acclaim from people and critics. The artists from work hard day and night to entertain us through the amazing plotline of the show.

Over the course of time, some star cast was changed as Shilpa Shinde and Saumya Tandon left the show. But the soap opera continued to soar to new heights. Along with being widely appreciated for their acting chops and comedy timing, the star cast of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai is paid a handsome salary.

Here’s a list of the cast and their reported monetary salaries per episode-

Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra - Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra is loved for his funny dialogues and precise humour. And due to which, the actor charges Rs. 70 thousand per day.

Nehha Pendse aka Anita Bhabhi - Nehha, aka the brand new gori ma’am, is payed Rs. 55 thousand per day. Earlier, Saumya essayed the role of Anita Bhabhi.

Rohitashv Gour Aka Manmohan Tiwari- Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari in the soap opera, takes home Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000 per day. His crush on Bhabhiji and his comical dialogues in the show always leaves you in splits.

Yogesh Tripathi aka Happu Singh- Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh plays the role of a corrupt police officer in the show. Yogesh is paid Rs. 35 thousand per day.

Shubhangi Atre Aka Angoori Bhabhi- The character of naïve and kind Angoori Bhabhi is played by Shubhangi Atre. The actress charges Rs. 40 thousand per day. Earlier this role was played by Shilpa Shinde.

