From Nick Jonas to Her Tattoo, Priyanka Chopra Answers Most Googled Questions About Her
Priyanka answered most Googled questions about her along with the cast of her recently released film Isn't It Romantic.
Priyanka Chopra poses for the cameras at the premiere of 'Isn't It Romantic' in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Priyanka Chopra's wedding with Nick Jonas was one of the most talked about subjects on the Internet. Although every little detail about their wedding was out there for people to explore, their fans still have many questions about the couple.
In a video shared by Wired, Priyanka answered most Googled questions about her along with the cast of her recently released film Isn't It Romantic. The questions ranged from her tattoo to her husband Nick Jonas. Without holding back, the actress answered all of them in a much quirky manner.
Among the questions concerning Nick, one asked if she's married to him, while another quizzed about their age difference. Answering the first one she said, "I think a few people knew that I am married to him". Listening to the response her co-star Rebel Wilson laughed and mentioned that the newlyweds were on the cover of Vogue. To the second question she simply said “Yes, I am. By 10 years, actually."
She was also asked if she is 'Hindi'. At once the former Miss World corrected the question and stated that Hindi is a language while she is Hindu. As an answer to a separate question, she also expressed that she would love to adopt motherhood in future.
The Internet also seemed to confused about her coveted Miss World title and confused it with Miss Universe. Clarifying the same she said, "I was Miss World 2000 and you should Google that." Answering a question about her tattoo the actress showed it saying she has 'Daddy’s Little Girl' inked in her father's handwriting.
On the professional front, Isn't It Romantic starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine and Priyanka Chopra was released on Valentine's Day on Netflix. Rohit Vats of News18 gave two-and-a-half stars out five to the film. In his review, he wrote, "It (Isn't It Romantic) might have looked like a smart move in the beginning as it would help the audience identify with the clichés, but then nobody actually takes them away from the shining world free of faded benches and uncovered manholes. What is designed as a funny commentary offers nothing more than what it preaches against."
