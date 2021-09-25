From NTR to Nagarjuna, Top Telugu Stars Reinvent Themselves for OTT

Several top actors from the Telugu movie industry are now moving to television and OTT platforms. Superstars such as NTR, Nagarjuna and Nani have entertained the masses with television programmes such as the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss. Recently, actor Daggubati Venkatesh was shooting for a Netflix series with his elder brother Rana. The web series is titled “Rana Naidu". Megastar Chiranjeevi is also reportedly considering appearing in a web series.

Telugu heroes are currently in a phase where they are constantly changing and reinventing themselves. The biggest reason behind this is that in the current climate, all movie industries are facing stiff competition from OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, G5 and Hotstar. With this, the actors also want to test their luck on video-streaming platforms. The trend follows in Bollywood as well where big stars such as Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachhan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte regularly star in web series. Superstar Akshay Kumar is also in talks for a series to be streamed on Amazon Prime.

The big stars, however, did not display much interest in OTT platforms until recently. But with the Covid-19 pandemic forcing theatres worldwide to shut down, OTT has emerged as the messiah of the cash-strapped movie industry.

Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth have already worked in web shows titled ‘Gangster’ and ‘Chess’ respectively. Reports suggest that Allu Arvind is already planning a series with Chiranjeevi for the Aha platform. Chiranjeevi is currently in the process of allocating dates for this web series while also shooting for movies simultaneously. Needless to say, all his fans are waiting for the big announcement.

