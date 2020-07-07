From One Sush to Another: Sushmita Sen Posts An Emotional Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Sushmita Sen penned an emotional note for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that if the duo had a chance to meet, they would have a lot to talk to. The actress posted a still from Sushant's last film Dil Bechara and heaped praise on its trailer.

Addressing the late actor's fans, she wrote, “I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally...only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!! To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!!”

Sen also talked about the common things the two of them could talk about, had they met. She said, “I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him...but mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another...and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!!”

She also wished the team of Dil Bechara success on their film, "Loved the Trailer of #dilbechara Here’s wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant’s family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!!#peace #strength #duggadugga ❤️ I love you guys!!!" she concluded.

Sushant's last film Dil Bechara will release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 24th. Sushmita recently made her OTT debut and comeback to acting with Aarya on the same platform.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

