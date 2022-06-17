From Oru Naalil to Pookkum Pookkun, 5 Unforgettable Songs Written By Na. Muthukumar

Tamil poet, lyricist and author Na. Muthukumar is best known for writing some of the most beautiful songs. He received the Filmfare Awards for Best Lyricist in Tamil and was a two-time recipient of the National Film Award for Best Lyrics for his work in Thanga Meenkal and Saivam. Today, we are going to share with you an amazing playlist of songs written by him.

Oru Naalil: This song from the movie Pudhupettai reminds us of the best of 90s and 2000s music. The song was sung and composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and written by Na Muthukumar.

Kadhaigalai Pesum: This song, written by Na Muthukumar, is from the Tamil romantic drama film Angaadi, directed by Vasanthabalan. The song was sung by Benny Dayal and Hamsika Iyer and set tune by GV Prakash.

Un Perai Sollum Pothe: This song from the same movie Angaadi was another hit by Na. Muthukumar. The song has been sung by Naresh Iyer, Shreya Ghoshal and Haricharan.

Devathaiyai Kanden: This song from the film Devathaiyai Kanden was sung by Harish Raghavendra. The music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Pookkum Pookkum: This song from the movie Madharasapattinam was a major hit. It received 463k likes and 77,767,837 views on YouTube. The song was sung by Roop Kumar Rathod, Harini, Andrea Jeremiah and G.V.Prakash Kumar.

Among his other hit songs are Unnai Kandane Mudhal, Pogathe Pogathe, Vizhiyil Un, Kadhaigalai Pesum, Suttum Vizhi and many more.

Na Muthukumar started his career under Balu Mahendra for four years. He was later offered to write lyrics for the film Veera Nadai directed by Seeman. He has been credited as a dialogue writer in a few films, including Kreedam (2007) and Vaaranam Aayiram (2008). His last movie as a lyricist was Savram Thaala Mayam with A.R. Rahaman.

Muthukumar, who had been suffering from jaundice for a long time, died on the morning of August 14, 2016, at his Chennai residence due to cardiac arrest.

