From Padmaavat to Airlift, List of Successful Bollywood Films that Released Around Republic Day

Holidays are considered to be the perfect time to release a film since people get the time to visit the cinema and treat themselves to some entertainment. Republic Day being the first national holiday of the year comes with the added opportunity to keep the New Year’s festive spirit alive and bring in some quality entertainment. Let us take a look at some of the box office hits delivered by Bollywood in the past few years:

Baby

In 2015, Akshay Kumar's Baby was released during the Republic Day week. The Neeraj Pandey directorial saw Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Madhurima Tuli, and Danny Danzongpa in crucial roles. The spy-thriller portrays the story of a group of Indian anti-terrorism squad officers who come together to prevent a terror attack.

Airlift

Inspired by a true event, Airlift narrates the story of a Kuwait-based businessman as he carries out the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq in 1990. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Airlift also starred Nimrat Kaur, and Purab Kohli.

Raees

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees narrates the story of a man who rules the illegal liquor trade in the dry state of Gujarat. The movie featured Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. It was directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. The movie narrates the story of a man who rules the illegal liquor trade in the dry state of Gujarat.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmaavat garnered much love from fans. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh are part of the project. Padmaavat portrayed the story of a medieval Rajput ruler in Mewar and his battle with Delhi’s Alauddin Khilji.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

In 2019, Aditya Dhar's military action drama Uri was loved much by fans and critics alike. Uri featured Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles and narrated the story of how the Indian Army launched and executed a covert operation in Pakistan. The film was released just a few weeks before Republic Day but enjoyed success throughout the month of January.

