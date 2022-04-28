From Pallavaram To Pan-India Star, The Journey of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wowed the audience with her acting and dancing talent on numerous occasions. Samantha inspires many with her fitness videos in addition to being a terrific entertainer. Her recent song appearance in the blockbuster movie, Pushpa: The Rise, received massive praises.

Let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about the actor as she celebrates her 35th birthday.

Samantha’s young life was set in a mixed background as her mother is a Malayalee and her father a Telugu. She did her high schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian High School in Chennai and later at Stella Mary’s College.

Towards the end of her degree, she began started working as a model and promoter in the Naidu Hall advertisement.

Director Ravi Varman decided to cast Samantha in his film when he saw her in a commercial in August 2007. Samantha played the heroine in the film.

In 2010, Samantha went on to become one of the leading stars in Vrindavan with Junior NTR and it was a bumper hit. The film was directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Naga Chaitanya fell in love with Samantha when she co-starred in the first film Ye Maaya Chesave. Later, in 2017, they got married with parental consent. However, after 4 years of marriage, the couple parted ways.

Her performance in the Hindi series, The Family Man Season 2, took her to a wider audience and she emerged as a pan-India star.

Her next, Shakuntalam and Yashoda, will be released in 2022. Both are heroine-centric films. She will also star in an English film soon.

While Samantha continues to inspire millions with her acting talent, we wish her a very happy birthday.

