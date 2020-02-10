From Parineeti Chopra to Soha Ali Khan, Bollywood Celebs Take Precaution Against Coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak is visibly disturbing the world in countless ways. Talking about the Indian film fraternity, filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala had to postpone the shooting of his movie Sitara’s from Kerala. Three people have tested positive for the virus in the southern state.

Amidst the panic, the celebrities who cannot avoid traveling, are taking cautionary steps in order to steer safe. B-town stars are keeping themselves safe by wearing masks at public places.

Actress Parineeti Chopra recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she can be seen wearing a mask at an airport. Dressed in casual white shirt and blue jeans, she captioned her photo as, “Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe”.

Actress Soha Ali Khan was also spotted with a safety mask. She shared a photo of herself posing just before stepping on the plane and wrote, “Safe travels! My multipurpose mask helps protect me against pollution and viruses whilst also helping me promote #malang the movie”.

Celeb couple Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber was one of the first few celebrities who were spotted wearing masks. In January, the Jism 2 actress, who was traveling for work, did not forget to caution her followers against the epidemic of coronavirus. Sunny captioned the mask-clad picture as, “Safe is the new COOL. Don’t be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can’t affect you! Be smart and be safe.”

Last month, actor Ranbir Kapoor was also papped wearing a mask at the Mumbai airport. “Soon everyone will wear it,” he was quoted as saying. Prior to this, when Ranbir and Alia Bhatt travelled to Delhi to visit Rishi Kapoor in a hospital, the lovebirds were spotted wearing masks to the hospital, accompanied by Neetu Kapoor.

