From Pathaan to Adipurush, Most-awaited Movies in 2023

While some of us still can’t believe the new year has actually begun, there is a lot of excitement as well about what’s in store for us in 2023. Many of us cannot keep calm as we are eagerly waiting for the new year to bring us new content. 2023 will be a year full of surprises, from Shah Rukh Khan coming back on the big screen and releasing three movies back to back, to Salman Khan continuing with his Tiger franchise. The new year will also see new pairings like Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Here’s a compilation of Bollywood movies that we are excited to watch in the year 2023:

1. Adipurush

The action/drama film is set to release on January 12. It's an adaptation of Indian mythology that depicts the triumph of good over evil. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, the movie is directed by Om Raut.

2. Pathaan

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback in the world of showbiz. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also part of the film. It will release on January 25. SRK also has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline for the upcoming year.

3. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The romantic comedy is based on the love story of a North Indian guy and South Indian girl. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film marks Karan Johar’s directorial return after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

4. Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan will return as Avinash Singh “Tiger" Rathore in Tiger 3. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles, will hit the theatres on Diwali. Before this, Salman Khan will share the screen space with Pooja Hedge and Shehnaaz Gill in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

5. The Archies

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The film marks the debut of three star kids - Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

