From Pawan Kalyan’s Thammudu to Varun Tej’s Ghani, 5 South Films Based on Boxing

In recent years, many South Indian films have shown the magic of boxing via blockbuster action and narrative. These films have also demonstrated that contact sports are more than just two individuals throwing punches at each other; they are also the crescendo of a sports person’s life drama.

We’ve compiled a list of five such boxing-themed flicks.

Thammudu

Thammudu, a Telugu sports drama released in 1999, set a precedent. Burugupalli Sivaramakrishna financed the film under the Sri Venkateswara Art Films banner. Pawan Kalyan played the lead in the sports action drama, which was a box office success. PA Arun Prasad’s directorial debut, Thammudu introduced a new meaning to sports dramas. Preeti Jhangiani too marked her cinematic debut with the film.

Sarpatta Parambarai

Pa Ranjith’s film Sarpatta Parambarai (2021) is a sports drama in Tamil. Arya, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, and Sanchana Natarajan appear in the film. The film is set in the 1970s and centres around the rivalry between two clans in North Chennai called Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. The video also shows tyranny and the local boxing culture, with politics influencing the character of the game.

Advertisement

Saala Khadoos

R Madhavan plays a boxing coach in this 2016 Tamil sports film. Ritika Singh portrays an ambitious fighter. The plot of the film revolves around a boxer who, despite being unsupported by the Indian boxing association, achieves his aim of winning gold for India by teaching an amateur boxing girl from the fishing village. The video depicts a lovely friendship and an unending struggle to realise an unachievable ambition.

Ghani

Varun Tej’s Ghani is one of the much-anticipated movies of the year. Kiran Korrapati wrote and directed the romantic sports drama, which was produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar play the title and female lead characters respectively in the film. This is a narrative of a college student, who aspires to be a champion for his mother’s love and his anger toward his father.

Liger

Liger(2022), written and helmed by Puri Jagannadh, is being co-produced by Bollywood’s top production firm Dharma Productions in partnership with Puri Connects. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, and Mike Tyson has a significant part to play, which will be one of the primary highlights. Seeing Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson in a film together will be a treat for fans.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.