From Photoshoots to Films, Nidhhi Agerwal Knows How to Keep Fans Hooked

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her debut in Telugu films with “Savyasachi", and followed it up with “Mr Majnu" wherein she starred alongside Akhil. She also showcased her talent in the film “iSmart Shankar" and there has been no looking back for Nidhi ever since. Having worked in both Telugu and Tamil films, she is now a well-known face in both industries. What’s interesting is that the actor does not just stop at that. She connects with her fans very well through social media as well.

Nidhhi keeps posting her sizzling pictures on social media and her fans shower praises on her. As far as her upcoming films are concerned, the actor will next be seen with Pawan Kalyan in the film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ tentatively scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2022. Since she also works in the Tamil industry, the actor has a good fan base there and she has secured a good position for herself in a short period.

As far as Bollywood goes, Nidhhi made her debut with the Tiger shroff starrer film Munna Michael in 2017, before moving to the South Industry. The actor was given a chance by the Akkineni brothers to work in Savyasachi with Naga Chaitanya and in Mr Majnu with Akhil. Nidhhi is currently busy shooting for films in Telugu and other languages as well. About a month ago, a song of hers called ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’ with Sonu Sood was released.

Talking about her Instagram handle, the actor’s photoshoots and behind the scenes videos are a treat to the fans. Whether it is a western outfit or an Indian attire, Nidhhi carries them both with equal grace.

