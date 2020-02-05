From Prabhas to Kajal Aggarwal, South Indian Stars Who Have a Statue at Madame Tussauds

Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently unveiled her statue at the famous Madame Tussauds wax museum in Singapore. The Special 26 actress felt "surreal and had goosebumps" during the unveiling on February 5 as she became the latest celebrity to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds museum Singapore.

A lot of celebs and fans hailed Kajal, who have mostly worked in South films, with some Bollywood projects in her kitty. Now that her statue is making headlines, let us have a look at a few celebrities from the south Indian entertainment industry, who also have wax statutes at Madame Tussauds.

Prabhas

Baahubali actor Prabhas was the first celeb from the South to put this feather on his cap. His statue is in the character of the role he played in the much acclaimed film, Baahubali. The figurine is kept in Madame Tussauds Bangkok.

Mahesh Babu

Handsome hunk Mahesh Babu, who is popular for his films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Business Man and Athadu, got himself a broody statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. The idol was unveiled in Hyderabad in March 2019.

Sridevi

Popularly known as India's "first female superstar", Sridevi gained huge success in the south film industry as well as in Bollywood with 300 films in her kitty. The English-Vinglish actress’ statue was disclosed in Singapore on September 4, 2019. The sculpture was from her role in the popular Bollywood movie, Mr. India.

