Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Movies
1-min read

From Prabhas to Kajal Aggarwal, South Indian Stars Who Have a Statue at Madame Tussauds

Mahesh Babu and the late Sridevi too have wax statues at Madame Tussauds museums in different cities in the world.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
From Prabhas to Kajal Aggarwal, South Indian Stars Who Have a Statue at Madame Tussauds
Mahesh Babu and the late Sridevi too have wax statues at Madame Tussauds museums in different cities in the world.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently unveiled her statue at the famous Madame Tussauds wax museum in Singapore. The Special 26 actress felt "surreal and had goosebumps" during the unveiling on February 5 as she became the latest celebrity to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds museum Singapore.

A lot of celebs and fans hailed Kajal, who have mostly worked in South films, with some Bollywood projects in her kitty. Now that her statue is making headlines, let us have a look at a few celebrities from the south Indian entertainment industry, who also have wax statutes at Madame Tussauds.

Prabhas

Baahubali actor Prabhas was the first celeb from the South to put this feather on his cap. His statue is in the character of the role he played in the much acclaimed film, Baahubali. The figurine is kept in Madame Tussauds Bangkok.

Mahesh Babu

Handsome hunk Mahesh Babu, who is popular for his films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Business Man and Athadu, got himself a broody statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. The idol was unveiled in Hyderabad in March 2019.

Sridevi

Popularly known as India's "first female superstar", Sridevi gained huge success in the south film industry as well as in Bollywood with 300 films in her kitty. The English-Vinglish actress’ statue was disclosed in Singapore on September 4, 2019. The sculpture was from her role in the popular Bollywood movie, Mr. India.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram