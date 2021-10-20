From Prabhas to Pawan Kalyan, Telugu Actors Doing More Than One Film at a Time

There was a time when a hero would make one movie at a time but things seem to have changed now as heroes commit themselves to two or three projects simultaneously. Some of the biggest names in the South such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Pawan and Ram Charan are doing multiple films at a time. Pawan Kalyan, who is known for doing one film at once, is also said to be doing multiple films and is close to completing two films. Let’s have a look at the heroes who are doing multiple films in Tollywood.

Starting with Prabhas who has four films in his kitty. It includes Radhe Shyam, Salar, Adipurush and has recently announced Spirit.

Pawan Kalyan has Bheemla Nayak, Hari Hara Veeramallu and Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in store for the audience. Actor Chiranjeevi is working on Acharya; Godfather and the actor will also be working with director Bobby for a film.

Naga Chaitanya’s film Love Story has been recently released and now he has Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha in store for his fans.

Talking about Ram Charan he will be seen in RRR, he is also working with director Shankar who’s shooting has been started. He will also be seen in Acharya with Chiranjeevi.

Venkatesh has Drushyam 2 and F3 while Nani has Shyam Singha Roy and his film Tuck Jagadish has been released on Amazon Prime videos some time ago. Varun Tej has Mine and F3 with him, Ravi Teja will be entertaining the audience with Khiladi, Rama Rao On Duty and Dhamaka.

