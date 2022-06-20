From Prabhas to Ram Charan, How Much Do These Telugu Stars Make Per Film

There was a time when Telugu actors would get around Rs 15 crore for each of their films, but times have changed. South films are no longer regional projects and they have a global audience now. Thanks to SS Rajamouli, the Tollywood market has witnessed a never-seen-before rise.

With that, the remuneration of these actors has also skyrocketed. Actors, especially those who have become Pan-India stars, get over Rs 50 crore for each of their films. Let’s have a look at the list of celebrities who get massive remuneration for their films.

1. Prabhas: According to sources, the actor receives around Rs 100 crore for a film. Reportedly, the actor will be receiving up to Rs 150 crore for his 25th film, Adipurush.

2. Pawan Kalyan: The actor has been making a series of films since his return to the big screen. He receives around Rs 50 crore for each film. It is rumoured that he took home around Rs 60 crore for Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

3. Mahesh Babu: There are rumours that the actor took Rs 55 crore for the film Sarkaru Vaari Patu. He was also part of the production for this film.

4. Junior NTR: According to reports, Jr NTR was paid up to Rs 45 crore for RRR.

5. Ram Charan: The actor received an amount of Rs 45 crore for the film RRR.

6. Chiranjeevi: Acharya was produced by his son Ram Charan, so Chiru’s remuneration for the film is not clear yet but according to the market value, he is said to be getting up to Rs 50 crore for each venture.

7. Allu Arjun: Allu Arjun received over Rs 60 crore for Pushpa 2. The film is currently in pre-production and the shooting will begin in August.

8. Balakrishna: According to reports, the actor has taken Rs 11 crore for Akhanda. Balayya is currently making a mass action film under the direction of Gopichand Malineni.

9. Nagarjuna: Nagarjuna is also rumoured to be taking up to Rs 7 crore per film. Nagarjuna is currently making The Ghost.

11. Vijay Devarakonda: Reportedly, Vijay is taking up to Rs 15 crore for each of his films.

