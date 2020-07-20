From 'Prithviraj' to 'The End', a Look at Akshay Kumar’s 2020-21 Line up of Projects

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to commence shooting for his spy film Bellbottom in the UK next month. He is waiting for an international permit to take off for the foreign shores. It is one of the first Bollywood films to commence filming amid the Covid-19 scare, post lockdown.

The highly anticipated film is inspired by true events of India's forgotten heroes and is set in the 1980s. In addition to Akshay, Bellbottom stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ranjit Tiwary and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

The Khiladi actor has two other films scheduled for release including Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. While the former has been announced for release on a streaming platform, makers are expecting to release the cop-drama in theatres on Diwali, later this year.

Next, Akshay has the upcoming historical drama Prithviraj to resume filming on. The shooting was abruptly halted since coronavirus induced lockdown across the nation. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar will step into Bollywood with this historical drama. The filming which requires a large scale production, will resume sometime in October, this year.

The Good Newwz actor has also been roped in for Atrangi Re helmed by Zero maker Aanand L Rai. Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing dual roles in the film. Dhanush will join the cast for a special role. Akshay, who has two weeks’ amount of work, will plan the dates once the situation is normal.

Akshay had Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey lined up, which was to go on floors by April, will now roll around December-January.

In 2021, he has to work on a film directed by Maneesh Sharma and an Ekta Kapoor’s film, a Telugu remake. Akshay is also set to lead The End, an Amazon Prime Original series.