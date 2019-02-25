From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Celebrates Period. End of Sentence’s Oscar Win
Backed by Indian producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Period. End of Sentence is about women in India fighting against the deeply-rooted stigma around menstruation.
Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Vicky Kaushal. (Images: Instagram)
It won an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony. The film, backed by Indian producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, is about women in India fighting against the deeply-rooted stigma around menstruation and delving upon the work of the real-life Pad Man Arunachalam Muruganathan.
Here's how celebrities have been raving about the film’s Oscar win on Twitter:
Priyanka Chopra: One of the most special moments of the evening...a film based on the taboos around menstruation wins Best Documentary Short! Congratulations to the entire 'Period. End Of Sentence' team, and my fearless friend Guneet Monga.
One of the most special moments of the evening...a film based on the taboos around menstruation wins BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT! Congratulations to the entire #Periodendofsentence team, and my fearless friend @guneetm!! #Oscars2019— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 25, 2019
Akshay Kumar: Congratulations to Guneet Monga and the entire team of 'Period. End of Sentence' for winning big at the Oscars. Much needed topic of discussion and well deserved win.
Congratulations to @guneetm and the entire team of #PeriodEndOfSentence for winning big at the #Oscars! Much needed topic of discussion and well deserved win— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2019
Anupam Kher: Jai Ho to the entire team and to Guneet Monga. India-based film on menstruation wins Best Short Documentary Oscar.
Jai Ho to the entire team and to @guneetm . India-based film on menstruation wins Best Short Documentary Oscar https://t.co/BeeAd0tLWq— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 25, 2019
Lara Dutta Bhupathi: Congratulations dear Guneet Monga on your win! So very happy for you! 'Period. End of Sentence'.
Congratulations dear @guneetm on your win! So very happy for you!! #PeriodEndOfSentence— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) February 25, 2019
Adil Hussain: Heart-warming! Increasingly hopeful to observe the artistic community is recognising and celebrating pluralism and diversity in these difficult times at the Academy, Oscars 2019. Oscars... Bravo World Community of cine arstiste, you keep my hope alive.
Big big Congratulations @guneetm and the whole team for the Oscars #PeriodEndofSentence Party Time.— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) February 25, 2019
Heartwarming! Increasingly hopeful to observe the Artistic Community is recognising & Celebrating Pluralism & Diversity in these Difficult Times at the @TheAcademy #Oscars2019 #Oscars Bravo World Community of #CineArstist, you keep my hope alive. #OneHumanity #OneMankindd— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) February 25, 2019
Hugsss @guneetm big Congratulations! https://t.co/DNkgxUI2m2— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) February 25, 2019
Anurag Kashyap: Congratulations Guneet for the win.
So far @NetflixFilm has won three .. “Period” is streaming on @NetflixIndia . Congratulations @guneetm for the win— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 25, 2019
Vicky Kaushal: Congratulations Guneet! Oscar 'Period. End of Sentence'.
Congratulations Guneet!!! #Oscar #PeriodEndOfSentence https://t.co/QbyXKHWMsZ— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) February 25, 2019
Vishal Dadlani: Cheers. Guneet and the entire cast and crew. That's incredible. Everyone else, if you have not watched 'Period. End of Sentence' yet, do!
Cheers. @guneetm and the entire cast and crew. That's incredible. Everyone else, if you haven't watched #PeriodEndofSentence yet, do! It's on @Netflix https://t.co/a1lDzVlLKr— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 25, 2019
