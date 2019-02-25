From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Celebrates Period. End of Sentence’s Oscar Win

One of the most special moments of the evening...a film based on the taboos around menstruation wins BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT! Congratulations to the entire #Periodendofsentence team, and my fearless friend @guneetm!! #Oscars2019 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 25, 2019

Congratulations to @guneetm and the entire team of #PeriodEndOfSentence for winning big at the #Oscars! Much needed topic of discussion and well deserved win — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2019

Jai Ho to the entire team and to ⁦@guneetm⁩ . India-based film on menstruation wins Best Short Documentary Oscar https://t.co/BeeAd0tLWq — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 25, 2019

Congratulations dear @guneetm on your win! So very happy for you!! #PeriodEndOfSentence — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) February 25, 2019

Big big Congratulations @guneetm and the whole team for the Oscars #PeriodEndofSentence Party Time. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) February 25, 2019

Heartwarming! Increasingly hopeful to observe the Artistic Community is recognising & Celebrating Pluralism & Diversity in these Difficult Times at the @TheAcademy #Oscars2019 #Oscars Bravo World Community of #CineArstist, you keep my hope alive. #OneHumanity #OneMankindd — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) February 25, 2019

So far @NetflixFilm has won three .. “Period” is streaming on @NetflixIndia . Congratulations @guneetm for the win — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 25, 2019

From Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, several Bollywood personalities took to social media on Monday to celebrate the Oscar win of Period. End of Sentence, an India-based documentary film on the taboos around menstruation.It won an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony. The film, backed by Indian producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, is about women in India fighting against the deeply-rooted stigma around menstruation and delving upon the work of the real-life Pad Man Arunachalam Muruganathan.